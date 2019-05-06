Commissioner Martinez to join Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste to host a litter cleanup event

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe A. Martinez will join the Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management (DSWM) to host a litter cleanup event along with the Miami-Dade County Department of Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces (PROS) through Neat Streets Miami. Commissioner Martinez invites residents to participate in a “Let’s Clean Things Up” litter cleanup event this Saturday, May 11, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Participants will meet at Dr. Gilbert L. Porter Elementary located at 15851 SW 112th Street. Pre-registration will begin at 8:30 a.m.

“I invite the community to come out and volunteer in helping us clean up unsightly garbage. It is up to us to put in the time and effort to clean, beautify and maintain our areas,” said Commissioner Martinez.

Volunteers will help remove litter and spruce up the public right-of-way along SW 162nd Avenue from SW 112th Street to 104th Street. DSWM will supply volunteers with safety vests, T-shirts, pick sticks, trash bags and gloves. Commissioner Martinez will provide light refreshments and bottled water while supplies last. All volunteers will also receive community service hours and a “Certificate of Recognition” at the end of the cleanup.

(Miami-Dade County residents and volunteer groups are encouraged to pre-register online by clicking here.)

WHO: Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe A. Martinez and Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management

WHAT: “Let’s Clean Things Up” litter cleanup event

WHEN: Saturday, May 11, 2019, 9 to 11 a.m.

WHERE: Dr. Gilbert L. Porter Elementary, 15851 SW 112th Street, Miami, FL 33196