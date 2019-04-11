Commissioner Souto to host preview of Senator Villas affordable housing for seniors

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Javier Souto and Miami-Dade Public Housing and Community Development will host a preview of Senator Villas, anaffordable housing development for the elderly in Miami-Dade County’s Westchester area, on Friday, April 12 at 3:30 p.m.

The two-story, 23-unit project, located on County-owned land at 8915 SW 40th St., is expected to open in late May and will include one-bedroom and two-bedroom rental units and studios equipped with LED lights, porcelain tile, patio/balcony and washer/dryer in each unit. The project also will include an elevator and security cameras and will be served by a bus stop in order to provide easy access to public transportation.

“This beautiful project will provide much-needed affordable housing for elderly residents in my community while allowing them to remain independent by providing easy access to public transportation for shopping, doctor’s appointments, or wherever they have to go,” Commissioner Souto said.

The project also includes two units for residents with mobility impairments and one for residents with hearing and/or visual impairments, in compliance with Uniform Federal Accessibility Standards (UFAS).

The $5 million project is partly funded with General Obligation Bonds and federal funds.

WHO: Miami-Dade County Commissioner Javier Souto – Miami-Dade Public Housing and Community Development

WHAT: Preview of Senator Villas elderly affordable housing development

WHEN: Friday, April 12 at 3:30 p.m.

WHERE: Senator Villas, 8915 SW 40th St.