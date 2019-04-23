Commissioner’s Bedtime Stories event draws families to WK Regional Library

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe A. Martinez’s Bedtime Stories event at the West Kendall Regional Library on Apr. 10 drew a large crowd of children and families.

The children dressed in pajamas and holding their favorite stuffed animal or blanket sat eagerly to hear Commissioner Martinez read a storybook in recognition of National Library Week.

“This Bedtime Stories event was a great success! I was happy to see how many children and parents attended,” Commissioner Martinez said. “Parents play such a vital role in inspiring their children to love reading, which is a critical component in pursuing a good education. The children laughed and interacted as I read to them. It’s all about making reading fun and a family ritual.”

The reading area was decorated with stuffed animals and a variety of story books. The children sat on large colorful mats and were encouraged to participate while listening to Commissioner Martinez read. In addition, the children were treated to free storybooks as well as an evening snack.