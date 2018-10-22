Community Newspapers endorses Marili Cancio for Florida’s 40th Senate Seat

Republican attorney and Miami Dade College Board Vice Chair Marili Cancio is in a race to win the state senate seat currently held by incumbent Senator Annette Taddeo, whom we previously endorsed. But times have changed and we strongly believe its time for real change in Florida’s 40th Senate district.

In this district where the vast majority of people are concerned only with local issues, the Community Newspapers endorses Cancio.

Residents here deserve to be represented by someone who is truly responsive to the needs of all the people all the time – someone who is willing to fight hard for the constituents of District 40 – and that someone is Marili Cancio.

The district covers the Greater Kendall area and stretches south into Perrine and Richmond Heights.

With a new perspective and a solutions-driven approach to public service, we believe Cancio would do more to bring back resources and legislative wins for South Florida than Taddeo did this year during her lone legislative session.

Cancio says she would focus on strengthening our economy, creating new quality jobs, and resolving our ever-present traffic problems. We like the sound of that. We also like her promise to meet needs of all Florida families by facilitating access to affordable quality healthcare and ensuring that our children receive nothing less than a world-class public education in a safe secure environment.



Cancio has dedicated her life to the law, her community, and her family. With over 20 years of experience, she has distinguished herself as one of the most admired community activists and respected jurists in South Florida.

She has served in some of the most prestigious legal firms in Florida, leading her to establish her own law practice, a 100 percent woman-owned business. Equally as impressive is Cancio’s commitment and determination to community service.



In a show of her willingness and ability to reach across the aisle, during the Obama Administration, Cancio was one of the few Republicans invited twice to discuss economic policy as well as a new Cuba policy.

Her position on gun control is certainly refreshing in that she believes we must all do everything in our power to stop the ruthless, yet preventable acts of violence that are plaguing South Florida – which is why she is a strong supporter of the Legislature’s strong bipartisan passage of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act.



In the area of jobs and economic development, here again she offers a practical viewpoint, pledging to protect the backbone of our economy – the small business community – from unnecessary taxes, fees, and bureaucratic red tape.



But if ever there was a more important local issue facing the people of this district, it is our debilitating traffic. Cancio says she will tackle this seemingly endless problem head-on by working closely with her colleagues to legislate effective traffic solutions, including bringing rapid transit systems to all the major Miami-Dade corridors.

It is ideas like this, fresh perspectives, and a willingness to be responsive and that the Community Newspapers is pleased to endorse Marili Cancio as the most qualified candidate to serve Florida’s 40th Senate District.