Coral Gables Title + Escrow hosts Carnival for the Cure

Business partners Brad Barreto and Richard Barbara and their company, Coral Gables Title + Escrow, hosted their first Carnival for the Cure, in benefit of the Miami Cancer Institute of Baptist Health of South Florida, raising over $15,000, while bringing Santa Claus, food, friends, family and fun to their Coral Gables office. With the support of local sponsors, sales of various foods, and sales of tickets to play games and chances to dunk Barreto and Barbara in the dunk tank, the money raised will go directly to the Miami Cancer Institute, where it will be used to do research and support those who are affected by cancer.

