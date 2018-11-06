Cosmetics giant Morphe to open at Dadeland Mall in spring 2019

It was announced in October that powerhouse cosmetics brand Morphe will be opening its first store in Miami at Dadeland Mall, 7535 N. Kendall Dr., in early spring 2019.

Morphe is known for a full spectrum of professional quality tools and makeup, including over 300 brushes and its highly coveted palettes, featuring influencer collaborations such as the best-selling Jaclyn Hill Eyeshadow Palette. Morphe also features highly sought-after brands, such as Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

“We adore our Florida fans; they have been championing our brand since the early days. We know that Miami is home to many loyal #morphebabes, so we can’t wait to open a new store at Dadeland Mall,” said Emine ErSelcuk, Morphe’s vice president, Global Retail.

Morphe currently is distributed in 19 retail stores throughout the United States and will be available in 29 retail stores within the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom by the end of the first quarter of 2019.

Morphe is also distributed online as well as all ULTA stores throughout the United States. Keep up with Morphe on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Founded by brother and sister duo, Linda and Chris Tawil, Morphe has developed an ever-growing, loyal fan-following, delivering professional quality makeup and artistry tools at accessible prices. The Tawils recognized the power of social media in the early stages of building their company and aligned with beauty makeup artists and bloggers who consistently shared their love of Morphe products with their own growing fans and followers. With 6.6M Instagram followers, the brand continues to elevate beauty fans and influencers on its social feeds.

