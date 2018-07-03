County release bid documents for Westchester Cultural Arts Center

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Javier D. Souto hosted a press conference on June 19 to announce that the county has released bid documents for construction of the planned Westchester Cultural Arts Center in Tropical Park.

He was joined by William Talbert, Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau predient and CEO; Merrett R. Stierheim, former Miami-Dade County manager; Carolina Alfonso of the county’s Department of Cultural Affairs, and project architect Thorn Grafton of Zyscovich Architects.

“This is going to be a great project, especially for children,” said Commissioner Souto, who has championed construction of the center.

Funded by the voter-approved Building Better Communities General Obligation Bond program, the Westchester Cultural Arts Center, which will be located at the main entrance to Tropical Park, will provide cultural programming and instruction focusing on Hispanic arts and culture. Designed by Zyscovich Architects, the project features new construction, including a main theater building with its supporting spaces, a lobby area which will serve as an art gallery, and a one-story dance rehearsal studio connected with a canopy and plaza that will also serve as an outdoor performance space.

The Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department collaborated to develop the plan for the center.

There was a mandatory pre-bid conference and site visit on Monday, June 25. Sealed construction bids must be received in the Office of the Clerk of the Board of County Commissioners, 111 NW First Street, Suite 17-202 in Miami, by 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 18.