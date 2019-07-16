Countywide taxable value up 6.4 percent from 2018

Property Appraiser Pedro J. Garcia has released the 2019 Preliminary Certification of Taxable Values to taxing authorities in Miami-Dade County.

The countywide taxable value for 2019 is $308,641,457,718, a 6.4 percent increase from 2018, which represents a growth of over $18 billion. The new construction value countywide of more than $7.3 billion played a significant role.

“We continue to see strong growth driven primarily by new construction, but the value increase of existing properties grew by a modest 3.8 percent. The most notable growth markets were single-family homes and condominiums selling for less than $400,000, making it more difficult for young families to realize the American Dream,” Garcia said.

The following municipalities experienced a double-digit growth, driven by new construction:

• Miami (10.5 percent)

• North Miami Beach (15.9 percent)

• Opa-Locka (30.1 percent)

• Hialeah Gardens (10.0 percent)

The 2019 Preliminary Certification of Taxable Values allows the taxing authorities, such as county government, municipal governments, the school board and The Children’s Trust, to prepare their 2019-20 fiscal budgets, and adopt proposed millage rates, which will appear on the Notice of Proposed Property Taxes mailed to all property owners in late August.

Individual property assessments are available online at the Property Appraiser’s website. Property owners are encouraged to look up their 2019 assessments. If they have any questions or would like to review their assessment, they may visit the Property Appraier’s office in Downtown Miami (111 NW First St., seventh floor) or the South Dade Government Center (10710 SW 211 St., second floor), Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For their convenience, they also can schedule an appointment online or call 305-375-4712.

The Notice of Proposed Property Taxes (TRIM Notice) will be mailed by Aug. 24, which will provide property owners with their proposed property tax and exemption benefits information.