Dadeland Mall announces addition of new retailers and restaurants

Simon, a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-use destinations, has announced a variety of new retailers and dining options slated to open at Dadeland Mall this fall and winter.

“We are thrilled to have so many exciting new additions to share,” said Maria Prado, general manager. “Dadeland Mall continually evolves to exceed shopper expectations and offer an elevated shopping experience with dynamic brands, entertainment and dining.”

Coming Soon

LEGO Store will open in December in the former Kid’s Foot Locker location. The store will feature a kid-chic design, innovative displays and consumer-friendly play areas. LEGO stores feature an assortment of product and each store features three key design components.

The “Pick & Build Wall,” the most popular store feature, offers the option to handpick and purchase specific LEGO bricks and elements in a variety of colors and shapes in bulk. The “Living Room” is an interactive play area in the center of the store, giving consumers a chance to get “hands-on, minds-on” with LEGO products. Finally, a “Brand Ribbon” runs the circumference of the store, featuring LEGO model displays, company history and fun facts to entertain guests.

Morphe Cosmetics will open its second store in Florida in Dadeland Mall in early 2019. The U.S. makeup brand will take a 3,700-square-foot space near Macy’s Fashion. Morphe is known for a full spectrum of professional quality tools and makeup, including over 300 brushes and their highly coveted palettes, featuring influencer collaborations such as the best-selling Jaclyn Hill Eyeshadow Palette. Morphe also features highly sought-after brands, such as Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

Skin Laundry, an LA-based skin care clinic known for its 15-Laser & Light Facial, has revolutionized the way people clean and care for their skin. The company is dedicated to making the customer’s skin journey a success by making laser facial treatments and skin care products safe, effective and affordable. The new facial spa will open in February 2019 across from Microsoft in the Fashion Wing.

New additions also include a new quick dining option with Epoca Bakery opening this November in the CVS corridor, Latin café style bakery selling baked goods, Latin pastries, coffees, sandwiches and more. Bloomed is a skincare service provider opening early 2019 in the Saks wing. The Dining Pavilion will also welcome Kappa Bowls + Rolls, where shoppers can customize their sushi rolls, bowls and sushi burritos. Kappa serves craveable bowls and rolls hyper-focused on sustainable ingredients that promote wellness of body and mind. In addition, Cantina Catrina Mexican fusion concept is set to open in Spring 2019 in the Terrace Dining area across from Texas de Brazil.

Now Open

Il Makiage opened its first-ever Miami store (second in the U.S.) at Dadeland Mall in August. Offering high-quality makeup, the brand speaks to “high maintenance” women everywhere. Il Makiage offers an immaculate collection of professional makeup products, hundreds of high-end textures and an unlimited variety of shades. The new store is located across from Zara.

Eloquii is the ultimate fashion destination for women sizes 14+. The store features the brand’s ever-evolving assortment of fashion-forward dresses, workwear, special occasion styles, separates, swim, outerwear and accessories all offered at accessible price points. In addition to trend-driven styles, Eloquii has partnered on collaborations with well-known brands and designers such as Reese Witherspoon’s covetable lifestyle brand Draper James and Theresa Missoni. The newest collaboration with Jason Wu is launching this Fall. The store opened this past August and is located next to the Apple store.

Additional stores that recently opened include:

Nail Fever Spa — A quick full-service nail and hair salon offering manicures, pedicures, facials, body massage, waxing, blow-dry and hairstyling, located next to JCPenney.

C’est La Vie Cafe — French bakery and coffee bar kiosk located at the entrance of the Dining Pavilion, serving assorted breads, croissant sandwiches, calzones, paninis antipasti salads, muffins and more.

Kid’s Foot Locker — the largest selection of quality athletic footwear, apparel and accessories for children, as well as, expert advice that will meet or exceed their child’s needs, opened their new location next to Macy’s Fashion and GAP.

Dadeland Mall, Miami’s original and most iconic shopping center, is anchored by Florida’s largest Macy*s, as well as Macy*s Home Gallery & Kids, Saks Fifth Avenue, JCPenney and Nordstrom. This fashion and dining mecca spans more than 1.4 million square-feet and features more than 185 retail stores and restaurants.

Guests can enjoy al fresco dining with spectacular views of Downtown Dadeland at the new Terrace Dining development including Aoki Teppanyaki, Bobby’s Burger Palace, Earls Kitchen + Bar and Texas de Brazil.

A stylish fashion wing features 102,000 square-feet of revamped retail space that houses chic selections like BOSS Store, Free People, Express, Lush, Lucky Brand Jeans, Microsoft, Tesla and Urban Outfitters, among others.

Dadeland Mall is located at 7535 N. Kendall Dr. between SR 826 Palmetto Expressway and US 1. For more information on Dadeland Mall, call 305-665-6226 or visit simon.com.