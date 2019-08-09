Dawn White Named VP of Government and Community Relations for Baptist Health

Baptist Health South Florida, the largest not-for-profit healthcare organization in South Florida, today named Dawn White as its new Vice President of Government and Community Relations. She will assume her new role on September 3, 2019.

White will provide strategic and operational leadership for government and community relations across the four counties served by Baptist Health – Monroe, Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach – as well as for State of Florida and Federal levels. White will succeed Phillis Oeters who will be retiring from Baptist Health at the end of the year after 30 years of dedicated service. She will report to Alex Villoch, Chief Executive Officer for the Baptist Health South Florida Foundation.

White is an accomplished government affairs executive with experience developing and implementing comprehensive government relations strategies and policies to protect and promote business interests. For the past 23 years she worked for American Airlines, where she was Director of State and Local Government Affairs, responsible for the development, implementation, and management of the company’s governmental priorities and policies in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana. She joined the airline in the early days of its Miami hub and was the first and only one to hold this position in Miami.

White represented American Airlines as a member of the boards of several organizations, including the Beacon Council, Miami-Dade County’s economic development agency the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, and the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau.

“Dawn is a highly capable leader and has deep experience in governmental relations at all levels,” Villoch said. “We’re thrilled that she’s joining our team, and confident that we’ll benefit from her ability to navigate the intricacies of state and local government.”

Joe Natoli, Baptist Health’s Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer, said White is joining Baptist Health at a perfect time. “Dawn is a supremely talented leader who will play a vital role in Baptist Health’s efforts to bring high-quality, compassionate healthcare to the communities that we serve.”

Prior to her work at American Airlines, White served as Director of Government Relations at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Director of State Intergovernmental Affairs at Miami-Dade County, Executive Director of the Dade County Legislative Delegation, and Legislative Aide to former State Representative Mike Abrams.

Born and raised in Miami, White graduated from Florida State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science. She lives with her family in Parkland, Florida.