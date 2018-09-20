Dear Neighbors

The proposed Kendall Parkway has been carefully evaluated for the past 4 years following all state and federal guidelines. Its goal is to address the transportation needs of West Dade and West Kendall, which is home to more than 600,000 residents and businesses–one fourth of our County. The Kendall Parkway will offer commuters mobility choices while complying with all environmental requirements and regulations. The project will also include safeguards to protect the area from future development, and MDX will purchase and restore approximately 1000 acres of land for conservation and place it into public trust.