Dear Neighbors

Dear Neighbor,
The Kendall Parkway’s final approval by the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners will take place on September 27, 2018 at 9:30 AM, at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center at 111 NW 1 Street at the County Commission Chambers. Whether you are for or against the Kendall Parkway, it is critical that you attend and let your voice be heard!
community. This a multimodal facility. It will also include a 30-foot-wide multi-use recreational trail spanning 14-miles, designed to promote a safe and comfortable environment for walking, cycling, horseback riding, and non-motorized passive recreational uses, including observing nature, in a manner complementary and sensitive to the areas it traverses.
Commissioner Joe A. Martinez and I are proud to spearhead the Kendall Parkway which will bring congestion relief and public transit options to you, your neighbors and local businesses. We need your support and your participation at the Public Hearing. The Board of County Commissioners needs to hear from you, the residents and local business owners that are directly benefitted by this project.
The proposed Kendall Parkway has been carefully evaluated for the past 4 years following all state and federal guidelines. Its goal is to address the transportation needs of West Dade and West Kendall, which is home to more than 600,000 residents and businesses–one fourth of our County. The Kendall Parkway will offer commuters mobility choices while complying with all environmental requirements and regulations. The project will also include safeguards to protect the area from future development, and MDX will purchase and restore approximately 1000 acres of land for conservation and place it into public trust.
This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to build a major transportation facility of countywide significance that can transform West Dade and West Kendall. As difficult as it may be to take time off to attend this meeting downtown, I hope you can come and let the County Commission know how important the Kendall Parkway is to improve your quality of life and to support the economic wellbeing of our community.
Please join us on Thursday, September 27 at 9:30 AM, and let your voice be heard!
Sincerely,
Carlos A. Gimenez
Chair, MDX (Miami-Dade Expressway Authority)
Mayor, Miami-Dade County
Wonder if Commissioner Cava will have a common sense epiphany and attend to beg forgiveness?