Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is the best candidate for U.S. House of Representatives-26th District

The Community Newspapers gives its endorsement to Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, the congressional candidate who’s life and career has been all about giving back.

Born in Ecuador, Debbie immigrated to the U.S. as a teenager with her mother and sisters seeking the “American Dream.” Now, she’s running as the Democratic candidate seeking election to the U.S. House to represent the 26th Congressional District of Florida – to better the lives of those in her community – and to continue to give back.

What inspired her to run is that, as an immigrant, she is grateful for the opportunities this country has given her, but she now sees those same opportunities slipping away for so many families in her community and across the U.S.

And she is tired of watching Congress do “nothing,” as she says. Coupled with how the current Administration seemsdetermined to demonize immigrants while instilling fear in Americans that they are criminals and job stealers, this also is what is driving Debbie to run.

Toping the list of work she wants to do once she gets to Washington is healthcare reform, a real hot button this election cycle. And Debbie’s got more than a good dose of experience on this front.

After all, she spent her career working to expand access to health care for families across South Florida and plans to make improving health care her top priority in Congress. In fact, while at FIU College of Medicine, Debbie helped to build public-private partnerships to establish and grow the NeighborhoodHELP program, which provided health care access to underserved communities in South Florida.

On the economy, she wants to bring good-paying jobs to South Florida and make sure that Floridians can get the skills they need through job training programs – a smart approach.

Debbie says she also will fight for full funding our public education system, to make college more affordable by expanding financial aid programs, lowering interest rates for all federal student loans while working on a plan to provide free community college for families.

Immigration also is a rapidly growing issue of late. As a Hispanic immigrant and first-generation American, Debbie knows firsthand the challenges immigrants face in this country. She believes we need to fix our broken immigration system, replacing it with an accountable system that includes an expedited path to citizenship for DREAMers and their families.

Because South Florida is ground zero for climate change,environmental issues must also be taken seriously in this election. Through her work at the Coral Restoration Foundation, Debbie will move quickly to invest in clean energy, minimize greenhouse gas emissions, and invest in innovative infrastructure.

But most important is her view on gun safety. Debbie lost her father at the age of 24 to gun violence so sheunderstands firsthand the devastating impact gun violence has on our families and communities. She will fight for common-sense gun safety legislation; work to close the gun show loopholes; and prevent those with a history of domestic violence, terrorism, and mental illness from purchasing guns.

For the U.S. House 26th Congressional District of Florida, the Community Newspapers endorse Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.