DeMayo Farm is home to national and regional champion Paso Finos. Mario Hernandez (Mayito), is the hands-on manager and owner of this premier Paso Fino facility ensuring individualized care and attention of his boarders’ horses.

Mayito is extremely knowledgeable in the care and training of the specialized breed of gaited horses, the Paso Fino (meaning “fine gate”). The Paso Fino is a naturally gaited light horse originating in Spain and later being imported to the Caribbean. In addition to being a significant breed in equine competitions, Pasos are popular for pleasure riding as they are known for their smooth, natural, four-beat, lateral ambling gait. Riding them is often compared to gently rocking in a rocking chair.

Watching a Paso Fino competition, or seeing them on a riding trail, they are beautiful, fine boned horses with an extremely even, controlled gate. They are the Flamenco dancers of the equine community, and De Mayo Farm houses and trains some of the best.

In the heart of Horse Country for over 20 years, De Mayo Farms offers boarding and training in an ambient tropical garden setting full of fine horses and friendly, fun loving people.

In addition, Mayito and his staff have always been avid supporters in our efforts to Keep Horse Country Green. Great facility. Great people.

DeMayo Farm 12355 SW 64th ST Miami, Fl 33183 305-596-0595