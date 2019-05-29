Dentistry of Miami’s Dr. Solórzano comes home to work, thrive, and serve

Like most major U.S. cities, there are so many high-quality dentists based in Miami, it can be difficult to make a choice. In fact, Miami ranks 5th in terms of the best large cities for dentists, which explains why so many of them are chomping at the bit to practice here.

But for patients seeking a highly skilled dentist – who also happens to have “heart” and a great sense of community – Dr. Eduardo Solórzano of Dentistry of Miami rises right to the top.

Knowing it’s a tough market to break into, Dr. Solórzano nonetheless singled out Miami as the place he wants to live, work, and thrive as a dentist. The fact it’s his hometown also naturally played a big part in his decision to practice here.

Soon after his birth in Miami to Nicaraguan parents, Solórzano and his family relocated to Mexico for a six-year stint before settling back in Pinecrest. Here he attended elementary school, went on to Westminster Christian School, and then FIU.

He attained his dental degree from Universidad Iberoamericana School of Dentistry, and then completed two years of postdoctoral residency training programs at Howard University Hospital in Washington, D.C., graduating with certifications to provide advanced general dentistry.

Although he began practicing in Alexandria, Va., after six months he yearned to return to his hometown of Miami.

“I could have gone anywhere. And yes, the competition here in Miami is fierce. But I was always looking forward to the day I could come back home – and so I did.”

Now a partner dentist at Dentistry of Miami on Galloway Road near Dadeland, he has re-established himself here and remains determined to focus on what drove him to dentistry in the first place – a passion to change lives.

“The idea of creating a smile for someone is exhilarating. It will often go unnoticed, and yet a healthy smile is a HUGE part of how we relate with others. It is a part of what will make them memorable; from professional to social life, a smile is incredibly powerful!” he says.

Perhaps it was his early exposure to diverse people and places that today allows him to treat all patients with a unique compassion for their needs, desires, and cultural differences.

“I want to care for and inspire people of all religions, nationalities, races, genders, and orientations,” he says, “with a sense of kindness, understanding, and compassion – while, of coursed, providing the highest quality dentistry.”

But what also stands out about Dr. Solórzano is a calling to serve what he terms, “dental deserts.”

He notes that there are roughly 57 million American citizens who live in health-provider shortage areas that are in dire need of oral healthcare. “To be forced to travel two, even three hours only to have a tooth pulled is an unacceptable reality that some face in this country.”

From living in the Dominican Republic where he went to countless dental missions, to seeing patients at Howard University Hospital, Solórzano is now caring for patients at Miccosukee Indian Village. Treating underserved, marginalized populations is something Dr. Solórzano is exceptionally passionate about.

Fluent in Spanish and English, Dr. Solórzano is currently an active member and Chairman of the Hispanic Dental Association. He also offers his services at the Miccosukee Indian Village each Friday and enjoys running, cycling, and swimming in his free time.

Dentistry of Miami is owned and operated by Miami-native Randy L. Furshman, DDS, whom Dr. Solórzano describes as a truly gifted cosmetic and restorative dentist.

“Dr. Furshman is a worthy mentor from whom I have learned so much. I feel incredibly fortunate to be a part of this great team. From our hygienists and assistants to our front desk, we truly strive to make it a memorable experience for our patients every day at Dentistry of Miami.”

Services include family dentistry, restorative and cosmetic, porcelain veneers, cosmetic bonding, tooth whitening, smile makeover, same day crowns, digital impressions, and 3-D x-rays.

Dentistry of Miami is located at 7800 S. W. 87th Ave., suite A-140, Miami, FL 33173. For information or to schedule a dental check up, call 786-235-8557. Also visit www.dentistryofmiami.com.