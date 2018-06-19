DEVON SEAFOOD + STEAK CONTINUES TO IMPRESS WITH DELECTABLE NEW MENU ITEMS AND THE ADDITION OF A THREE-COURSE PRIX-FIXE MENU

Savory Surprises Await at Kendall’s Premier Dining Destination

Premier Kendall dining and happy hour destination Devon Seafood + Steak is spicing things up with impressive new menu items, featuring a bevy of robust, flavor-forward dishes and regionally-inspired offerings. Now in its 5th year, the wildly-successful seafood and steakhouse has earned rave reviews, including Best Seafood Restaurant in Miami-Dade County by OpenTable, and a loyal following for its hospitality, chic setting, serving fresh ocean fare and prime-cut meats, delivered still-sizzling from its signature wood-fired grill. It’s this duality – a dedication to serving the best from land and sea – that has made the Devon concept a winning one both in Miami and beyond.

At the helm of Devon’s operations here is General Manager Scott Barrow, who works hand-in-hand with the restaurant’s skilled kitchen team to ensure each dish meets Devon’s brand standards. “We pride ourselves for being a spot for meat lovers and those looking for fresh fish prepared perfectly and deliciously,” comments Barrow, who has been with the restaurant since 2001. “Though there is a definite international influence found across the menu we’re also very mindful of each location’s regional flavors and work hard to spotlight those year ‘round.”

Those flavors can be found in abundance in many of the menu’s newest additions. They include a Gaucho Hanger Steak ($23) which is served sliced on a beautiful wooden board with a red chile chimichurri, grilled bread, espellete dusted potato chips, potato galette, roasted Roma tomato, roasted serrano, lime zest aioli and salted radish. The Prime Burger ($15) is a brilliant addition the lineup dressed with an au poivre mayo, shallot jam, watercress and gruyere on a fresh pretzel bun, a perfect balance between savory and sweet. Devon also added a variety of more traditional steakhouse starters and sides, including blue cheese potato chips, wedge salad, poblano au gratin potatoes and creamed corn with bacon that pair seamlessly with both of these plates.

Devon also offers a wide array of regional favorites and seafood, something they have down pat. The menu is an expansive affair and guests who are looking to satisfy their palates can indulge in the Shrimp & Soft Polenta ($19) latin pan sauce, tasso ham, scallions, kale and arugula salad with radishes, tomatoes and lemon olive oil. A regional favorite also includes the 10 oz. Bone-in Pork Loin ($21) with borracho beans, ham, cabbage, kale and cotija cheese. Pair these delectable dishes with a wine from Devon’s expansive wine list or one of their signature cocktails such as the Bourbon Basil Smash ($10) – Maker’s Mark Bourbon, fresh-squeezed lemon, basil and lemon zest.

An unbeatable affordable way to enjoy Devon is the new prix-fixe menu. Priced at $39 or $48 per person, first course options include a choice from any of Devon’s starter soups or salads, main entrée selections include Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes; Maple Plank Roasted Salmon; 6 oz. Filet with rosemary demi-glace or a 4 oz. Filet Combo with a choice of crab cake, scallops or salmon; 8 oz. Canadian Cold-Water Lobster Tail; 12 oz. USDA Prime KC Strip; Seafood Mixed Grill or an 8 oz. Center Cut Filet with rosemary demi-glace. To end on a sweet note, diners can choose from one of the many desserts on the menu.

Happy Hour, a staple for the Kendall destination, continues to impress with bold flavors and unbeatable prices. Guests can enjoy the best oyster special in town with the One Buck Shuck – a daily selection of oysters on the half shell for $1 each. From $7 appetizers to the wide selection of specialty cocktails the menu is brimming with choices that are sure to keep folks coming back. Happy Hour is offered Monday through Friday from 4PM to 8PM in the bar and patio area.

Of course, its popular Sunday Brunch continues to offer diners a sumptuous buffet-style spread with all the right temptations — a carving station, a fresh selection of cold and hot dishes including a seafood display, made-to-order Belgian waffles and omelets. Sunday brunch is priced at $30 per adult and $15 per child ages 5-10 (children under 4 are complimentary), exclusive of tax and gratuity.

Devon Seafood + Steak is located at 11715 Sherri Lane, inside The Palms at Town & Country Mall, in Kendall. There is an abundance of free parking and complimentary valet is available Wednesday through Saturday. Devon Seafood + Steak is open Monday through Thursday from 4PM to 10PM; Friday and Saturday from 4PM to 11PM; and Sunday from 4PM to 9PM. Lunch is available on Saturday from 11:30AM to 4PM, and Sunday Brunch is available from 10AM to 2PM. Telephone: (305) 275-0226; www.devonseafood.com.