Diaz-Balart Recognizes Winner of 2019 Congressional Art Competition

Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart (FL-25) recognized Mater Academy Charter High School sophomore, Melanie Gonzalez, as the 25th congressional district’s winner of the 2019 Congressional Art Competition, “An Artistic Discovery.” Her painting, titled “Sunkissed,” was chosen out of 66 entries submitted from 12 participating schools. Melanie’s piece will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year.

The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 as a way to recognize and encourage the artistic talent of the country’s youth. Since then, over 650,000 high school students have participated nationwide. Each spring a winner is selected from each Congressional District in the U.S.