District 10 parks getting security cameras

District 10 residents will be safer now while enjoying their County parks, thanks to County Commissioner Javier Souto. Security cameras are being installed in many of them.

Security cameras are being installed at Tropical Park, Kendall Soccer Park, Kendall Indian Hammocks Park, Ruben Dario Park, Francisco Human Rights Park, Concord Park, and Women’s Park. Funding for the cameras is coming from Commissioner Souto’s district budget. The rest of the parks in Commissioner Souto’s district will be added as more money is available. This will happen soon.

“Our parks need to remain a safe haven for our children and families, and security cameras will help keep them that way,” Commissioner Souto said.

As a champion of the Miami-Dade County parks system and Chairman of the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs Committee, Commissioner Souto has been a leading voice for parks and parks safety. In 2017, he sponsored a resolution calling for the installation of surveillance cameras at County regional parks. Now this is becoming reality.

Not waiting for funding to be allocated in the County budget, Commissioner Souto decided to kick-start the process using his own district budget to install cameras in parks in District 10.

The new cameras will be monitored by the Miami-Dade County Police Department.