From the desk of Miami-Dade County Mayor, Carlos A. Gimenez.

Dear Neighbors,

Two bills in the Florida Legislature are close to passage with detrimental consequences to our community. These bills are threatening your Kendall Parkway – a quality life issue for over 600,000 residents who live in the Kendall and West Kendall area.

The Kendall Parkway was the product of a four-year grassroots community process. Together we obtained County approval. The Kendall Parkway was scheduled for the selection of construction companies to design and build the Kendall Parkway with an opening date of 2024. These two bills are threatening all our hard work!

DON’T BE FOOLED… THE KENDALL PARKWAY IS IN JEOPARDY!

I urge you to join me and contact the decision makers in Tallahassee and ask them to vote NO on HB 385 and SB 898 and let your VOICES BE HEARD!

Thank you,

Carlos A. Gimenez

Mayor Miami-Dade County