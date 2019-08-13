Don’t let this summer heat up your electric bill

During the year’s hottest months, your air conditioner (A/C) has to work longer to keep you cool, which could drive up your energy bill.

Since your A/C has to work longer, managing your energy usage on your A/C and other appliances could help you take control of your bill. Florida Power & Light Company’s (FPL) new Energy Analyzer tool, which provides an itemized breakdown of energy use, offers simple energy saving tips to different kinds of energy users so you can get ahead of the heat this summer.

“With my kids home for the summer, that means more laundry, showers and cooking,” said FPL Energy Expert Monika Strickland. “Not to mention, they’re in a constant battle to lower the thermostat. The Energy Analyzer tool helps me discover how my home uses energy.

“By using the tool, I was able to quickly identify how much running major appliances in my home is costing me. I confirmed that the biggest portion of my monthly bill comes from cooling, followed closely by water heating and cooking. It provided me with personalized tips and recommendations that can help me save.”

Quick tips if your gadgets are always on

If your gadgets are always plugged in and using energy, here are some of FPL’s top tips to help you save energy and lower your bill.

• Sometimes, your computer needs sleep too. Use sleep mode on your computer to reduce your energy usage by up to 4 percent.

• Switch to LED lights. The next time you need to replace a light bulb, consider buying LEDs. They use 90 percent less energy than traditional incandescent bulbs and can last up to 10 times longer. Replacing old bulbs for LEDs can save you about $70 in energy costs over the life of the bulb.

• Use a smart plug. Smart plugs and switches can reduce energy loss when devices and appliances are not in use. That way you don’t have to keep unplugging your devices.

Easy tips for summer entertaining

• Reduce your pool pump’s run time to six hours or less per day to save up to $100 annually.

• Give slow cookers a try. Slow cookers use less energy than a stovetop or oven when preparing foods that can take hours to cook.

Also, grill outside instead of using the oven or stove to help keep your kitchen cool.

Create your personalized energy-savings plan. Create a custom plan with the free Energy Analyzer (www.FPL.com/TakeControl) to make your home more energy efficient and save up to $300 a year.

“At FPL, we’re always looking for ways to help keep customers’ bills low,” Strickland said. “And, with our tools and tips, customers can take control of their energy use and bills all summer long, as well as all year long.”

Activate your free FPL Energy Analyzer at www.FPL.com/TakeControl today, and check back at any time to see how changes can help lower your bill.