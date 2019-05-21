Downtown Dadeland Hosting Global Wellness Day

Event to promote health, fitness and well-being

Downtown Dadeland, an enclave of top chef-driven restaurants mixed with significant health and wellness tenants, is hosting a FREE fitness event in celebration of Global Wellness Day. The hour-long event, starting at 4 p.m. on June 8, will bring together three of Downtown Dadeland’s wellness tenants- Orangetheory, Hard Exercise Works and Corpo Yoga.

Orangetheory will kick off the program with a 20-minute warm up, followed by Hard Exercise Works with a 20-minute workout, and then Corpo Yoga will lead a 20-minute cool down. Following the workout, participants are encouraged to stay and enjoy fresh, seasonal food and drinks available for purchase from our lineup of award-winning chefs and restaurants.

Orangetheory is a science-based, full-body workout that uses technology to measure performance so members can prove they are improving. Hard Exercise Works (HEW) is a 45-minute, motivational group-fitness program designed to offer you highly effective and scalable workouts in less time than your traditional gym. Corpo Yoga studio is a boutique, family-friendly studio offering a variety of styles and levels of yoga.

“So many people know Downtown Dadeland as a culinary destination, but they don’t necessarily know about the strong fitness component of the area,” said Alexander Saieh of Midtown Capital Partners, the company that owns Downtown Dadeland. “This event will highlight Downtown Dadeland’s robust wellness offerings while encouraging participants to live a healthier lifestyle.”

Global Wellness Day is an entirely not-for-profit day, a social project dedicated to living well. The purpose of Global Wellness Day is to direct the thoughts of both individuals and society towards living well.

Downtown Dadeland is located at 7270 North Kendall Drive, right across from the Dadeland Mall.