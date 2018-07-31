Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Edwin Lo´pez is sworn in as M-DCPS Police Chief

By: Daisy Gonzalez-Diego |July 31, 2018

Chief Edwin López is assisted by his wife, Jannett, as Circuit Court Judge Orlando Prescott officiates.

Edwin López, an alumnus of Southwest Senior High, was sworn in recently as Miami-Dade County Schools Police Chief in a ceremony conducted at the School Board Administration Building.

López, who has worked for the district for more than 20 years — first as a physical education teacher and then as a police officer — becomes the first Hispanic to hold the position.

The ceremony was officiated by Circuit Court Judge Orlando Prescott and attended by Schools Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho; School Board members Dr. Lawrence Feldman, Lubby Navarro and Mari Tere Rojas; López’ wife, Jannett; his children and parents, as well as chiefs and the rank and file of police departments from across the county.

