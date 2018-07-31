Edwin Lo´pez is sworn in as M-DCPS Police Chief

Edwin López, an alumnus of Southwest Senior High, was sworn in recently as Miami-Dade County Schools Police Chief in a ceremony conducted at the School Board Administration Building.

López, who has worked for the district for more than 20 years — first as a physical education teacher and then as a police officer — becomes the first Hispanic to hold the position.

The ceremony was officiated by Circuit Court Judge Orlando Prescott and attended by Schools Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho; School Board members Dr. Lawrence Feldman, Lubby Navarro and Mari Tere Rojas; López’ wife, Jannett; his children and parents, as well as chiefs and the rank and file of police departments from across the county.

