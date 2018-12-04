Elected town council members to be sworn in at Dec. 6 ceremony

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Because the Nov. 6 general election did not produce a candidate with more than 50 percent of the votes in the race for mayor and council member for Seat 3 the top two candidates in each race went to a runoff election that took place on Nov. 20.

The results were released the following day, and the town will host a swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected officials on Thursday, Dec. 6, at 6:30 p.m., in the Town Council Chambers.

Tim Meerbott will be Cutler Bay’s new mayor and Roger Coriat has been re-elected to Councilmember Seat 3.

For the mayoral seat Meerbott had the most votes in the runoff with 2,618 votes (or 67 percent) when all precincts had reported.

In the Seat 3 race Coriat had 2,156 votes (or 57 percent).

Robert “BJ” Duncan was elected automatically to Councilmember Seat 1, because he was the only candidate to file for the seat.

Town Clerk Debra Eastman administered the oath of office to Duncan on Nov. 19 and was scheduled to administer the oath of office to Meerbott and Coriat on Tuesday, Nov. 27.

Meerbott, a former council member, said after the runoff election that he was pleased and grateful for the support.

“I am honored to be chosen as the Mayor of Cutler Bay,” said Meerbott. “Being the mayor of a town in which you grew up is a very proud moment for me. I care deeply about this town and will do all I can to move this town forward while preserving the character which makes Cutler Bay special.”

Coriat was pleased to be returning to Council Seat 3.

“I am proud to have represented the Town of Cutler Bay, and honored to be given the opportunity to continue doing so,” Coriat said. “I thank everyone who took the time to vote, and thank all my friends and neighbors who gave me their support. I also congratulate our new council members, who I look forward to working with.”

Newcomer Duncan said he is happy to be joining the town council.

“I have been a Cutler Bay resident my entire life,” Duncan said. “I grew up here and feel very connected to this community. It is, and always will be, my home. I feel very honored to have the opportunity to serve this community on the town council, and look forward to working with the other town council members and town staff to help Cutler Bay reach new heights.”