Enjoy ‘Movies in the Park’ this summer at The Barnacle

For a really cool way to spend a night out with the family this summer, go no farther than The Barnacle Historic State Park. That’s because the popular Movies-in-the-Park program is now in full swing — with the next viewing set for Friday, Aug. 2, at 8:30 p.m.

101 Dalmations will be presented on that night by the Coconut Grove BID (Business Improvement District) — and the best part is, admission is free.

There even is a totally free “Freebee Shuttle” that totes movie-goers between the park and neighboring parking lots and garages.

And for green-conscious visitors who would rather ride their bikes to the event, they may take advantage of a bicycle valet service at the park, provided by Bike Coconut Grove. For information, visit www.coconutgrove.com.

To land a great spot on the lawn, park rangers encourage attendees to arrive early, at about 8 p.m. when the gate opens. It’s an opportunity to spread out their beach blankets, picnic baskets, and lawn chairs. Also, note that no pets are allowed.

The movies:

Aug. 2, 101 Dalmations — In this beloved 1961 classic, a litter of Dalmatian puppies are abducted by the minions of Cruella de Vil, forcing the parents to find them before she uses them for a diabolical fashion statement. (Rated G/ 1hour, 19min.)

Aug. 23, How to Train Your Dragon — Looking ahead to the August screening, is How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (2019). When Hiccup discovers Toothless isn’t the only Night Fury, he must seek the Hidden World, a secret Dragon Utopia before a hired tyrant named Grimmel finds it first. (Rated PG/ 1hour,44min.)

Sept. 27, Dumbo — The summer film series calls it a wrap with Dumbo (2019), a young elephant whose oversized ears enable him to fly. In the story, he helps save a struggling circus, but when the circus plans a new venture, Dumbo and his friends discover dark secrets beneath its shiny veneer. (Rated PG/ 1hour, 52min.)

Located at 3485 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove, 33133, The Barnacle Historic State Park is administered by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

For information about the park, call 305-442-6866 or visit www.floridastateparks.org/park/The-Barnacle. For information about all the fun events at The Barnacle, visit http://thebarnacle.org/events/