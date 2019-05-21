FIU students host intergenerational carnival for seniors at Palace Royale

Students from Florida International University’s “Young at Heart” service organization recently hosted an intergenerational carnival for residents at The Palace Royale, an assisted living community in Kendall.

The group, founded by Jacqueline Alvarez, is dedicating to bridging the gap between the university’s pre-health students and older adults.

“There wasn’t enough emphasis on geriatrics as far as volunteer opportunities,” she said. “Through Young at Heart, my peers and

I are able to volunteer once a week at The Palace. We participate in a variety of activities such as playing volleyball and dominoes and assist with the Saturday pottery class. Most importantly, we sit and talk with seniors. They enjoy talking about their lives and have become surrogate grandparents to many of us.”

The carnival fun included a midway and carnival games and prizes. Plus, there was an assortment of delicious carnival foods.

“This was such great fun,” said Palace Royale resident Doris Feibelman, who dressed as a clown for the event. “I love doing things that bring happiness. We should all look at life in a positive manner and this event is a great reminder.”

Located at 11355 SW 84 St., The Palace Royale is part of a continuum of care offered at The Palace Kendall campus that also includes independent living as well as skilled nursing and rehabilitation. To learn more, call 305-271-7000 or visit www.ThePalace.org.