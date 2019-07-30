Florida’s first Quay Australia shop comes to Dadeland Mall

Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, has announced that Quay Australia will open its first Florida location at Dadeland Mall this summer with a 1,083-square-foot store located near the Dining Pavilion and Center Court.

“We’re thrilled to offer our customers even more amazing retail options with this fashion-forward, first-to-market brand,” said Maria Prado, general manager, Dadeland Mall.

Quay Australia was born roadside on the Melbourne festival circuit, inspired by the bold style of musicians and festival goers to create cool, affordable sunnies to help you stand out in the crowd. An abiding passion for self-expression blossomed and, over the years, Quay Australia has become a favorite for individuals with fearless style, a carefree attitude and fresh perspective.

For over 15 years, Quay Australia has built a loyal, passionate #QUAYSQUAD that looks to the brand to help express themselves in every situation — from the gym, to the office, to the festival grounds. They know that putting on a new pair of glasses can help you discover a new side of yourself, and they are here for every part of the journey of self-discovery. Known for its limited-edition influencer and celebrity collaborations, Quay Australia is the go-to eyewear brand for trendsetters worldwide.

“We are excited to expand into the Florida market,” said Jodi Bricker, Quay Australia CEO. “Miami has such a uniquely expressive spirit that perfectly complements the sense of self-expression that’s so central to our brand. This city naturally felt like the perfect home for our latest Quay Shop.”

Quay Australia utilizes a distinctive marketing strategy and omni-channel distribution model to develop, market and sell eyewear in 35 countries, with over 3,000 points of distribution, including nine company-owned Quay Australia retail shops, with Dadeland Mall marking the 10th.

For more information, visit @QuayAustralia and www.QuayAustralia.com.