FREE health screening services and safety tips for all residents provided in Commissioner Joe A. Martinez’s Health and Safety Expo

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe A. Martinez invites all residents of Miami-Dade County to his 2018 Health & Safety Expo on Saturday, August 4, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition Center, 10901 SW 24th Street, in the E. Darwin Fuchs Pavilion.

The event is free and open to all Miami-Dade County residents, regardless of age, employment or insurance status. Families will be able to receive free medical services, including screenings for glucose, blood pressure, cholesterol and a variety of dental and dermatology services. Children who are accompanied by a parent or legal guardian can receive immunizations on a first come, first served basis, but must bring immunization records. Free back-to-school book bags and school supplies will also be provided, while supplies last.

“Health care should be a priority for all residents, but going to a doctor may not be affordable for some of those residents. The Health and Safety Expo offers the residents of our community the opportunity to receive medical attention and advice given by professionals as well as take the initiative to maintain a healthy lifestyle,” said Commissioner Martinez.

Several Miami-Dade County Departments will be in attendance providing information on their services including Miami-Dade County Police and Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue. DJ Alex Gutierrez will provide musical entertainment throughout the day and Maria Fernanda-Lopez from Univision will be the Mistress of Ceremony.

Join us for live entertainment by participating in a Zumba class, Yoga class, Martial Arts demonstrations, Aerobics class, dancing and a special performance by the Miami Dolphins cheerleaders. Be sure to look out for McGruff the Blue Police Dog, Ellie the Croc from Zoo Miami, Billy the Marlin, stilt walkers, and much more.

The event’s sponsors are: West Kendall Baptist Hospital, OpusCare of South Florida, Cooper General, FPL, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, AvMed, CarePlus Health Plans, Family Medical Clinic Kendall, Leon Medical Centers, Molina Healthcare, Vitas Healthcare, Signature Flight Support, and Cemex.

“I want to thank all our sponsors for their support. I also want to express my gratitude to all of the participating vendors. Without their help, this event would not have been possible,” Commissioner Martinez said.

WHO: Miami-Dade County Commissioner Joe A. Martinez

WHAT: 2018 Health and Safety Expo

WHEN: August 4, 2018, 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

WHERE: Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition Center, E. Darwin Fuchs Pavilion

10901 SW 24th Street, Miami, FL 33165