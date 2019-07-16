Get out and play at county parks during Park and Recreation Month

Lace up your sneakers and be part of the fun and games happening at Miami-Dade Parks as they celebrate July’s Park and Recreation Month, an initiative of the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA).

The monthlong nationwide celebration raises awareness of the vital impact of parks and recreation as well as conservation and stewardship activities in improving lives and the environment.

In Miami-Dade, join the Parks Department at these special Park and Recreation Month activities:

“Deering Estate offering $1 general admission!” — Saturdays and Sundays in July; enjoy a guided museum tour at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 and 3 p.m., scavenger hunts and outdoor games.

“Eco-Action Days” — Saturdays, 9 a.m. to noon, various parks;

Meet and engage with Miami-Dade Parks’ naturalists and engage in conservation-action driven projects that assist in restoring the park and its natural area. Meets at the park’s Nature Center. See locations and dates that foillow: Castellow Hammock Park (July 20) and A.D. Barnes Park (July 27).

For more information, visit the website, call 305-666-5885 or send email to ECOAdventures@miamidade.gov.

“Summer Service Bash” at Amelia Earhart Park — Saturday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to noon (check-in opens at 8:30 a.m.)

Join hundreds of volunteers who will lend a helping hand in various park beautification projects, such as landscaping, mulching, decorating rain barrels and picking up trash throughout the park. For more information, visit www.iaminvolved.org.

NRPA also encourages park and recreation enthusiasts to share something new they have discovered with the hashtag #GameOnJuly. To learn more, go to www.nrpa.org/July.

“…be sure to check out all that Miami-Dade Parks has to offer, from its beautiful parks, beaches, marinas, nature trails, golf courses and world-famous Zoo Miami, Deering Estate and Fruit & Spice Park. There so much to do to keep fit and active with summer camps that lets kids explore their favorite activities, Family Aquatic Centers that provide swim lessons, water exercise classes and fun water play areas, Active Older Adults Programs for people age 55 and older, outdoor gyms, ballfields and tennis, basketball and mini-pitch soccer courts.

For more information, visit www.nrpa.org. For digital access to NRPA’s flagship publication, Parks & Recreation, visit www.parksandrecreation.org.