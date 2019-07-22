Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Two to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointments of Steven Hudson and Rodney Barreto to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

“I am pleased to appoint Steven Hudson and Rodney Barreto to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to help advance our state’s conservation mission and help preserve Florida’s natural resources for the enjoyment of all,”said Governor DeSantis. “These individuals have a proven track record of public service and professional experience working to protect Florida’s environment and wildlife.”

“Governor DeSantis continues to demonstrate his commitment to protecting our environment and wildlife through the appointment of strong leaders such as Rodney Barreto and Steven Hudson to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission,”said CEO of the Everglades Foundation Eric Eikenberg. “Both Barreto and Hudson are proven leaders in their own right who have demonstrated a care, depth and knowledge for the preservation of wildlife and habitat conservation, including the Everglades, to the benefit of future generations to come.”

Steven Hudson

Hudson, of Fort Lauderdale, is the president and chief executive officer of Hudson Capital Group. He is also a board member and former chairman of the Humane Society of Broward County and a founding board member of the Marine Research Hub, an alliance of marine research universities and community supporters headquartered in South Florida. Hudson owns Quail Creek Plantation in Okeechobee, Florida, a nearly 5,000-acre preservation dedicated to sporting clays, as well as quail, turkey and pheasant hunting. He earned his bachelor’s degree in business economics from Southern Methodist University. Hudson is appointed to the remaining three years of a term.

Rodney Barreto

Barreto, of Coral Gables, is the president and chief executive officer of Barreto Group. He served on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission for 10 years under Governor Bush and Governor Crist. He is a member of the Guy Harvey Foundation Board, the Bone Fish Tarpon Trust and the Coastal Conservation Association. Barreto received his bachelor’s degree in professional studies from Barry University. Barreto is appointed to a five-year term.

These appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.