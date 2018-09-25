Gulliver names Chris Bart-Williams as new boys soccer head coach

Gulliver Schools has announced the addition of Chris Bart-Williams as the new boys soccer head coach. The announcement was made recently by Mark Schusterman, Gulliver’s athletic director.

“After a national search for a new coach, we selected Bart-Williams based on his incredible professional experience and dedication for teaching the game and being a mentor for young adults,” Schusterman said. “We’re confident his abilities and approach are in line with our school’s mission of providing opportunities for our students to achieve the highest level of academic and athletic success.”

Bart-Williams has over 16 years of experience, starting with his debut in the Premier League at age 16. He has played more than 400 games for clubs including Leyton Orient, Sheffield Wednesday, Nottingham Forest, Charlton and Ipswich. After retiring from professional play, Bart-Williams’ worked in the Women’s Professional Soccer League alongside U.S. Women’s National Team coaching legend Tony DiCicco.

Bart-Williams is the founder of CBW Soccer Elite, a recruiting and training service that helps prepare young players for the mental and physical challenges of collegiate soccer and assists families through the recruiting process.

Bart-Williams holds professional coaching licenses from the U.S. Soccer Association and Union of European Football Associations.

The Gulliver boys soccer team is the reigning titleholder of the district championship for the past five years. Bart-Williams will be in charge of coaching the boys varsity team.