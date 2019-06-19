House Doctors of Miami North Announces Grab Bar Giveaway for National Safety Month

Professional Handyman and Home Improvement Business to Donate Grab Bars and Installation Services to Local Resident in Need

House Doctors of Miami North is now accepting nominations to give a local resident in need, a safer, more accessible home bathroom.

House Doctors in Miami North will supply and install for free a set of grab bars to a local home in the community. All you have to do is nominate someone you know who you feel would benefit from this offer. Nominations must be in by the end of June and include your reason for nominating. House Doctors in Miami will collect all qualifying nominations and a lucky homeowner will have their free set of grab bars installed sometime in July.

Whether it is to support and improve stability and function when standing and sitting, or to lend a hand when getting in or out a bathtub or shower, House Doctors installs the highest quality grab bars that are designed to enhance any existing bathroom with increased safety and accessibility.

Launched in recognition of National Mobility Awareness Month last month, the House Doctors Grab Bar Giveaway initiative will accept nominations through the end of June, which is National Safety Month.

To submit a nomination, visit https://housedoctors.com/house-doctors-grab-bar-giveaway/ and select the local participating House Doctors territory.

To learn more about grab bar installation and other home modification services provided by House Doctors, visit https://housedoctors.com/handyman-miaminorth/ or call 786-916-3934.