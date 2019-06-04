Hundreds attend Creative Visions 2019 student art exhibit at Frost Art Museum

More than 600 guests were in awe with the artworks of students who could be the next Picasso as Miami-Dade Commissioner Joe A. Martinez hosted his annual “Creative Visions 2019” Student Art Exhibition on May 8 at FIU’s Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum.

This art exhibition showcased artwork from the elementary, middle, and high schools throughout Commissioner Martinez’s district. Attendees were able to enjoy refreshments, the visual art exhibition, musical performances by Miami Arts Studio and a documentary film screening.

“The Creative Visions program is an event I am truly proud of. We were literally flooded with submissions from students with remarkable talent,” Commissioner Martinez said. “The community will have the opportunity to take notice of the artistic gems in our own schools. I commend all the students, teachers, parents, and sponsors who helped create such a successful event this year.”

The competition and exhibit opportunity was created by Commissioner Martinez to promote art in public schools, encourage fledgling young artists, and provide a venue to exhibit their artwork. Creative Visions also includes video media submissions, known as “11-Tube,” in which the district high schools participate in a video competition.

A panel of local art industry personalities selected the best works of art from each academic level at the exhibition. The creators of the winning art pieces received a trophy, a certificate and prizes donated by local businesses. Students earning an honorable mention received a trophy and a congratulatory certificate.

The exhibit recent,y moved from FIU to Miami International Airport (MIA) where it will be seen by many who travel through the airport.

For more information, contact Commissioner Martinez’s office at 305-552-1155

Award recipients:

Elementary School — First Place: Luis Torres, 4th Grade, Claude Pepper Elementary; Second Place: Christine Rosario, 4th Grade, Claude Pepper Elementary, and Third Place: Jaden Maldonado, 3rd Grade, Claude Pepper Elementary. Honorable Mentions — Isabel Chirolde, 5th Grade, Claude Pepper Elementary; Jackeline Montalvan, 5th Grade, Dr. Carlos J. Finlay Elementary; Reese Montanez, 1st Grade, Kendale Lakes Elementary; Mia Zakhariyas, 5th Grade, Norma Butler Bossard Elementary; Julian Donis, 2nd Grade, Norma Butler Bossard Elementary, and Cristina La Riva, 5th Grade, Pinecrest Academy South Charter.

Middle School — First Place: Aileen Suarez, 7th Grade, MAS @ Zelda Glazer 6-12; Second Place: Alanna Herna, 6th Grade, W.R. Thomas Middle, and Third Place: Nicole Zapatel, 8th Grade, Hammocks Middle. Honorable Mentions — Nicole Zapatel, 8th Grade, Hammocks Middle; Richard Roque, 6th Grade, Jane S. Roberts K-8 Center; Abigail Gonzalez, 6th Grade, Jane S. Roberts K-8 Center; Sophia Vigil, 7th Grade, Jane S. Roberts K-8 Center; Elizabeth Arroyave, 7th Grade, W.R. Thomas Middle, and Rhiannon Garcia, 8th Grade, W.R. Thomas Middle.

High School — First Place: Milenna Ferreira, 10th Grade, Felix Varela Senior High; Second Place: Alejandro Guerra, 12th Grade, John A. Ferguson Senior High, and Third Place: Daniela Alonso, 11h Grade, MAS @ Zelda Glazer 6-12. Honorable Mentions — Brittany Beaupaerthay, 11th Grade, G. Holmes Braddock Senior High; Isabella Blanco, 11th Grade, John A. Ferguson Senior High; Elias Vazquez, 10th Grade, MAS @ Zelda Glazer 6-12; Carolina Sarduy, 11th Grade, MAS @ Zelda Glazer 6-12; Pricilla Cordova, 9th Grade, MAS @ Zelda Glazer 6-12, and Janelle Diaz, 11th Grade, MAS @ Zelda Glazer 6-12.

Group Projects — First Place: Wonderland Flowers, 5th Grade, Jack D. Gordon Elementary;

e-Creative Visions 11-Tube Winners — Jeremy Arana, 10th Grade, John A. Ferguson Senior High; Valentina Sandoval, 12th Grade, John A. Ferguson Senior High, and Edward Franco, 10th Grade, John A. Ferguson Senior High;

e-Creative Visions 11-Tube Second Place — Sophia Blacio, 10th Grade, Pinecrest Preparatory Charter Middle-High, and Laura Gutierrez, 10th Grade, Pincecrest Preparatory Charter Middle-High.

Invitation Artist Winner: Syione Soto, 5th Grade, Claude Pepper Elementary.

Exhibition Catalog Cover Artist Winner: Catalina Chow, 3rd Grade, Kendale Lakes Elementary.