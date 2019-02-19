“PUTTING THE PEOPLE’S BUSINESS FIRST”

Miami-Dade County/Jackson Health System Miracle Summer Internship Program

I wanted to reach out to everyone in the community that may know of a student who resides in Miami-Dade County, ages 18 to 22 years of age and interested in the hospital and/or health related field. Jackson Health System Miracle Summer Internship Program has once again been offered and is accepting a nomination from each District Commissioner.

Any student that meets the criteria outlined below can send in their resume to our address listed below or email it to: district11@miamidade.gov indicating Jackson Health System Miracle Internship Program in the subject line. The candidates that are chosen will either be assigned to the Jackson Main Health System location or the Jackson South Health System location.

Deadline to send a resume is Thursday, February 28, 2019.