January 2019 E-Newsletter

Dear District 11 Residents,

Happy New Year and thank you for subscribing to our District 11 e-Newsletter!

I hope you and your family enjoyed the 2018 Holiday Season surrounded by the warmth of close friends and family and are looking forward to 2019 with much hope and optimism. This year, I will continue to work on your behalf to improve our transportation, housing, and infrastructure challenges in our community. Let me assure you that I stand committed to the interests of our community and will continue to represent your interests.

January is a time where we reflect on of the year that passed and set new goals and objectives for the year ahead. This month’s e-News is loaded with valuable information that may affect you and your family, as well as notify you of fun activities for the entire family to enjoy. I invite you to share this e-News with your family, co-workers and friends to keep them abreast of what’s happening in our community and urge them to sign-up to receive their own monthly updates.

As always, I look forward to hearing from you, the residents of District 11. Your valuable input and feedback helps me better represent you through the governmental process. Together, we can work on improving and enhancing our community as well as the quality of life.

Should you have any comments, ideas, or concerns, scroll down to the end of this newsletter for my office contact information.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS MEETING SCHEDULE

JANUARY SCHEDULE

STEPHEN P. CLARK GOVERNMENT CENTER

Jan 14 – 9:30 am: Housing and Social Services Committee (HSS)

Jan 15 – 9:30 am: Infrastructure and Utilities Committee (IUC)

Jan 15 – 1:30 pm: Government Operations Committee (GOC)

Jan 16 – 9:30 am: Parks and Cultural Committee (PCA)

Jan 16 – 1:30 pm: Public Safety and Health Committee (PSH)

Jan 17 – 9:30 am: Transportation and Public Works Committee (TPW)

Jan 17 – 1:30 pm: Economic Development and Tourism Committee (EDT)

Jan 23 – 9:30 am: Board of County Commissioners

Jan 24 – 9:30 am: Board of County Commissioners Carry-Over (if needed)

Jan 24 – 9:30 am: Zoning

Jan 24 – 9:30 am: Comprehensive Development Master Plan (CDMP)

Jan 24 – 2:00 pm: Transportation and Public Works Committee (TPO)**

**TENTATIVE

LEGISLATIVE UPDATES

I sponsored a resolution directing the County Mayor to work with the United States Department of Homeland Security and Border Protection to put into effect a one year pilot program of enhanced customs and immigration services at Miami Executive Airport. The enhanced customs and immigration services includes the extension of their hours of 10:00 am to 5:00 pm to better accommodate travelers. The new hours would be 9:00 am to midnight Thursdays thru Mondays and 11:00 am to 7:00 pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The resolution is most beneficial to the small businesses who operate at Miami Executive Airport who will be able to take advantage of the extended hours and offer their services to the traveling public.

MOM AND POP GRANT PROGRAM – COMING SOON!

The Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program offers funding opportunities for small owned and operated businesses to purchase equipment, supplies, advertising/marketing, inventory, building liability insurance, security systems and to make minor renovations.

Tax benefits for businesses who have employees with disabilities

Businesses accommodating people with disabilities may qualify for some of the following tax credits and deductions

https://www.irs.gov/businesses/small-businesses-self-employed/tax-benefits-for-businesses-who-have-employees-with-disabilities?fbclid=IwAR3Fk7Tg5rFcffQCTaHE2XqS3XRA5quvw588zkrT-famA-N1p05gmNcuBmI

Resources to assist disabled veterans

If you are a disabled veteran, there are several IRS resources available to assist you. Please access the following link: https://www.irs.gov/individuals/military/resources-for-disabled-veterans?fbclid=IwAR1C__8WHE-9Qwct3eqZ2UckFEaLwa1_iD5RoPCZKYA3TN8IOD2EPdvN7mo

Pay your property tax bill early

Property tax bills can be paid online.

Get a 2 percent discount from your tax bill if paid in January and 1 percent discount if paid in February.

UPCOMING EVENTS

A PREVIEW OF INFORMATIVE AND FUN-FILLED EVENTS COMING YOUR WAY IN 2019

CUBAN MEMORIAL The monument is a 62-foot-high obelisk made out of mosaic tiles bearing the Cuban flag, and built with a five-pointed star surrounded by shattered glass bearing the names of all the victims who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the quest for freedom. Hundreds of people gather every year in February to pay tribute to the thousands who have lost their lives in their quest and search for freedom. MOVIE NIGHT “Movie Night” is a favorite in our community; where families can get together and watch a FREE movie under the stars at a local park. The movies will be in Spring and Fall and begin at sunset. Attendees are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets to sit comfortably throughout the film as well as enjoying good food, refreshments, and quality family time during the event.

FARM SHARE My office partners with Farm Share to distribute food and other perishable nutritious goods to residents in need throughout our community. The event will take place in April and is open to all residents of Miami-Dade County. EASTER EGG HUNT This fun filled event will take place in April and provides as much excitement and laughs for the adults as it does for the kids. Don’t forget to bring your own Easter basket!

BEDTIME STORIES My office will celebrate Library Week with Bedtime Stories again this year. Children can come dressed in pajamas and holding their favorite stuffed animal or blanket to hear Commissioner Martinez read a storybook. The children are given a free storybook. CREATIVE VISIONS I will be hosting the annual student art exhibition “Creative Visions 2019” in May. This is our opportunity to recognize students for their artistic abilities and have their work displayed at the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum.

LaToya Ruby Frazier Flint is Family Wednesday, January 30 – from 5-7pm In LaToya Ruby Frazier: Flint is Family, Frazier explores at the level of community, the effects of the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, where Black residents make up 54% of the population. Frazier uses the camera as a weapon and agent of social change. We hope you will join us for the opening reception! CLICK HERE





The Tamiami Orchid Festival is Miami’s largest and most diverse orchid show. This is a must-go-to-event for any orchid enthusiast. Click here to buy your tickets. Tamiami Basketball is back for another season! Visit their website to learn more about how to register for the Spring season.

PLAY. BUILD. LEARN. Come and have fun at ROBOSLAM, South Florida’s Largest Academic Robotics Competition & Exposition. See robot competitions, drones, 3D printing and much more for the entire family. Come see Banda el Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga, Revancha Norteña and others perform at Fair Expo Center on January 19. Click here for more information.

DISTRICT UPDATES





Proclamation





It was my esteemed pleasure and great honor to present a Proclamation to Miriam Rivero, Office Manager for the Board of County Commissioners, for her 30+ years of service, dedication and commitment to Miami-Dade County and the community at large throughout her career.

DISTRICT 11 App COMING SOON!

Be on the lookout for our new District 11 App! We have been working hard to provide you with immediate tools to access important information such as nearby schools, parks, amenities, events, public transportation, etc. all at the tips of your fingers. We are planning on launching the District 11 App very soon! Stay tuned!

Passport services New Extended Passport Service Hours Is traveling more one your new year’s resolutions? Getting a U.S. Passport just got easier! Visit the MDPLS Passport Service Centers at the North Dade Regional or South Dade Regional Library to obtain or renew your passport, now with new extended hours for your convenience!

Early Literacy Baby and Me Group This free 10-week program gives parents and caregivers an opportunity to develop close relationships with their infants ages birth to 6 months. Space is limited. Registration is required and closes once the group is full. Participants must attend a minimum of eight classes. Call 305-243-8425 or email familiesfirst@miami.edufor more information and to register. Thursdays, January 17 – March 21 10 a.m. – noon West Kendall Regional

Download the new Solid Waste app

Want to know if your garbage will be picked up over the holiday? Need help with mosquitos that refuse to buzz off?

There’s an app for that!

The Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management has released a new app available now in the Apple iPhone store. App will be available for Android phones in early 2019.

The mobile app features:

Services near me – find the nearest Trash and Recycling Center or Home Chemical Collection Center.

Request a service – Request a bulky waste pickup, file an illegal dumping complaint or request a mosquito inspection.

SMS alerts – Sign up to receive a text reminder the evening before your recycling collection day.

Mosquito control – Report a problem with mosquitos or access tips to reduce mosquitos around the home.

Events & news – Learn what’s new with solid waste, recycling and mosquito control services including any changes to services, events, holiday service schedules and more.

Contact us – Find email and telephone contact information for Solid Waste Management.

Celebrate the 90th anniversary of Miami-Dade Parks

Over the last nine decades, Miami-Dade Parks has evolved into 270 parks; six golf courses; more than 10 miles of beaches; six marinas; campgrounds; pools; 13,573 acres of land, attractions like Zoo Miami, the Deering Estate, and the Crandon Park Tennis Center, and more making it the third largest county park system in the United States, and one of the most unique park and recreation systems in the world.

Today, Miami-Dade Parks has created an award-winning park system that is more than just playgrounds and athletic fields. With high-quality out-of-school, sports-development, and summer-camp programs, as well as activities for active older adults and people with disabilities, nature centers and the preservation of national areas, the department’s foundation rests on three its pillars: Health & Fitness, Conservations & Stewardship and Placemaking.

All Miami-Dade County elementary school students from kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to participate in the Annual Every Drop Counts Children’s Poster Contest. The contest allows students to express the benefits of water conservation, receive a free t-shirt and win prizes! The due date for the 11th Annual Every Drop Counts Children’s Poster Contest is February 1, 2019. The theme is “Be a Superhero; Conserve Water!”

Download Every Drop Counts Poster Contest Entry Form

For the residents that have requested to receive notification on the auction:

Miami-Dade County will be conducting an online auction starting on 1/4/2019 and will continue throughout the month for various surplus items as listed below and which can be viewed at the following link on the start date: LINK

“Not everybody can be famous, but everybody can be great, because greatness is determined by service”

On Monday, January 21, 2019 the United States celebrates the life and legacy of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who would have turned 90 years old. We commemorate the timeless values he taught us through his example – the values of courage, truth, justice, compassion, dignity, humility and service that so radiantly defined Dr. King’s character and empowered his leadership. Dr. King was a visionary leader who was deeply committed to achieving social justice through non-violent means.

Office of Commissioner Joe A. Martinez

District 11 Office

4081 SW 152 Avenue, Unit 21,

Miami, FL 33185

305-552-1155 or 305-375-5511

email: district11@miamidade.gov