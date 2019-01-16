January 2019 E-Newsletter

Dear District 11 Residents,
I hope you and your family enjoyed the 2018 Holiday Season surrounded by the warmth of close friends and family and are looking forward to 2019 with much hope and optimism. This year, I will continue to work on your behalf to improve our transportation, housing, and infrastructure challenges in our community. Let me assure you that I stand committed to the interests of our community and will continue to represent your interests.
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS MEETING SCHEDULE
JANUARY SCHEDULE
STEPHEN P. CLARK GOVERNMENT CENTER
Jan 14 – 9:30 am: Housing and Social Services Committee (HSS)
Jan 15 – 9:30 am: Infrastructure and Utilities Committee (IUC)
Jan 15 – 1:30 pm: Government Operations Committee (GOC)
Jan 16 – 9:30 am: Parks and Cultural Committee (PCA)
Jan 16 – 1:30 pm: Public Safety and Health Committee (PSH)
Jan 17 – 9:30 am: Transportation and Public Works Committee (TPW)
Jan 17 – 1:30 pm: Economic Development and Tourism Committee (EDT)
Jan 23 – 9:30 am: Board of County Commissioners
Jan 24 – 9:30 am: Board of County Commissioners Carry-Over (if needed)
Jan 24 – 9:30 am: Zoning
Jan 24 – 9:30 am: Comprehensive Development Master Plan (CDMP)
Jan 24 – 2:00 pm: Transportation and Public Works Committee (TPO)**
**TENTATIVE
LEGISLATIVE UPDATES
I sponsored a resolution directing the County Mayor to work with the United States Department of Homeland Security and Border Protection to put into effect a one year pilot program of enhanced customs and immigration services at Miami Executive Airport. The enhanced customs and immigration services includes the extension of their hours of 10:00 am to 5:00 pm to better accommodate travelers. The new hours would be 9:00 am to midnight Thursdays thru Mondays and 11:00 am to 7:00 pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The resolution is most beneficial to the small businesses who operate at Miami Executive Airport who will be able to take advantage of the extended hours and offer their services to the traveling public.
MOM AND POP GRANT PROGRAM – COMING SOON!
The Mom and Pop Small Business Grant Program offers funding opportunities for small owned and operated businesses to purchase equipment, supplies, advertising/marketing, inventory, building liability insurance, security systems and to make minor renovations.
Tax benefits for businesses who have employees with disabilities
Businesses accommodating people with disabilities may qualify for some of the following tax credits and deductions
https://www.irs.gov/businesses/small-businesses-self-employed/tax-benefits-for-businesses-who-have-employees-with-disabilities?fbclid=IwAR3Fk7Tg5rFcffQCTaHE2XqS3XRA5quvw588zkrT-famA-N1p05gmNcuBmI
Resources to assist disabled veterans
If you are a disabled veteran, there are several IRS resources available to assist you. Please access the following link: https://www.irs.gov/individuals/military/resources-for-disabled-veterans?fbclid=IwAR1C__8WHE-9Qwct3eqZ2UckFEaLwa1_iD5RoPCZKYA3TN8IOD2EPdvN7mo
Pay your property tax bill early
Property tax bills can be paid online.
Get a 2 percent discount from your tax bill if paid in January and 1 percent discount if paid in February.
UPCOMING EVENTS
A PREVIEW OF INFORMATIVE AND FUN-FILLED EVENTS COMING YOUR WAY IN 2019
|LaToya Ruby Frazier
Flint is Family
Wednesday, January 30 – from 5-7pm
In LaToya Ruby Frazier: Flint is Family, Frazier explores at the level of community, the effects of the water crisis in Flint, Michigan, where Black residents make up 54% of the population. Frazier uses the camera as a weapon and agent of social change.
We hope you will join us for the opening reception!
DISTRICT UPDATES
Proclamation
It was my esteemed pleasure and great honor to present a Proclamation to Miriam Rivero, Office Manager for the Board of County Commissioners, for her 30+ years of service, dedication and commitment to Miami-Dade County and the community at large throughout her career.
DISTRICT 11 App COMING SOON!
Be on the lookout for our new District 11 App! We have been working hard to provide you with immediate tools to access important information such as nearby schools, parks, amenities, events, public transportation, etc. all at the tips of your fingers. We are planning on launching the District 11 App very soon! Stay tuned!
Download the new Solid Waste app
Want to know if your garbage will be picked up over the holiday? Need help with mosquitos that refuse to buzz off?
There’s an app for that!
The Miami-Dade County Department of Solid Waste Management has released a new app available now in the Apple iPhone store. App will be available for Android phones in early 2019.
The mobile app features:
- Services near me – find the nearest Trash and Recycling Center or Home Chemical Collection Center.
- Request a service – Request a bulky waste pickup, file an illegal dumping complaint or request a mosquito inspection.
- SMS alerts – Sign up to receive a text reminder the evening before your recycling collection day.
- Mosquito control – Report a problem with mosquitos or access tips to reduce mosquitos around the home.
- Events & news – Learn what’s new with solid waste, recycling and mosquito control services including any changes to services, events, holiday service schedules and more.
- Contact us – Find email and telephone contact information for Solid Waste Management.
Celebrate the 90th anniversary of Miami-Dade Parks
Over the last nine decades, Miami-Dade Parks has evolved into 270 parks; six golf courses; more than 10 miles of beaches; six marinas; campgrounds; pools; 13,573 acres of land, attractions like Zoo Miami, the Deering Estate, and the Crandon Park Tennis Center, and more making it the third largest county park system in the United States, and one of the most unique park and recreation systems in the world.
Today, Miami-Dade Parks has created an award-winning park system that is more than just playgrounds and athletic fields. With high-quality out-of-school, sports-development, and summer-camp programs, as well as activities for active older adults and people with disabilities, nature centers and the preservation of national areas, the department’s foundation rests on three its pillars: Health & Fitness, Conservations & Stewardship and Placemaking.
Accepting entries for the Every Drop Counts poster contest
All Miami-Dade County elementary school students from kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to participate in the Annual Every Drop Counts Children’s Poster Contest. The contest allows students to express the benefits of water conservation, receive a free t-shirt and win prizes! The due date for the 11th Annual Every Drop Counts Children’s Poster Contest is February 1, 2019. The theme is “Be a Superhero; Conserve Water!”
Download Every Drop Counts Poster Contest Entry Form
For the residents that have requested to receive notification on the auction:
Miami-Dade County will be conducting an online auction starting on 1/4/2019 and will continue throughout the month for various surplus items as listed below and which can be viewed at the following link on the start date: LINK
“Not everybody can be famous, but everybody can be great, because greatness is determined by service”
On Monday, January 21, 2019 the United States celebrates the life and legacy of civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., who would have turned 90 years old. We commemorate the timeless values he taught us through his example – the values of courage, truth, justice, compassion, dignity, humility and service that so radiantly defined Dr. King’s character and empowered his leadership. Dr. King was a visionary leader who was deeply committed to achieving social justice through non-violent means.
Office of Commissioner Joe A. Martinez
District 11 Office
4081 SW 152 Avenue, Unit 21,
Miami, FL 33185
305-552-1155 or 305-375-5511
email: district11@miamidade.gov
