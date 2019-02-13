Kendall/Palmetto/Cutler

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava, in partnership with Solar United Neighbors, recently announced a new solar co-op with a special focus on county employees.

More than 1,200 homeowners in Miami-Dade have joined solar co-ops since they launched just 18 months ago. So far, 140 participants have signed contracts and installed solar on their homes.

That is nearly 1,500 kilowatts of home-grown solar energy which already has saved $700,000 for those participants and is expected to eliminate 55 million pounds of greenhouse gas over the life of those systems.

“I’m delighted to help Florida Solar United Neighbors connect with the thousands of county employees to share ways they can ‘go solar,’ cut their energy bills and protect our environment,” Commissioner Levine Cava said.

Miami-Dade County employs nearly 27,000 residents.

Solar United Neighbors, Commissioner Levine Cava and several county departmentshave hosted special lunchtime information sessions at various county buildings.

Those interested in learning more about joining a solar co-op should register at www.solarunitedneighbors.org/miami.

Below is a list of upcoming solar co-op sessions:

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 11:30 a.m., Miami International Airport, Concourse D, Fourth Floor, Auditorium.

Sunday, Feb. 24, 10:30 a.m., Gibson Bethel Community Center, 5800 SW 66 St., South Miami.

Tuesday, Mar. 19, noon, Overtown Transit Village North, First Floor training room, 701 NW First Court.