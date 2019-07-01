Kendall Regional Medical Center Achieves Healthgrades 2019 Patient Safety Excellence Award

Kendall Regional Medical Center announced today that it is a recipient of the Healthgrades 2019 Patient Safety Excellence Award TM . This distinction places Kendall Regional Medical Center among the top 5% of all short-term acute care hospitals reporting patient safety data as evaluated by Healthgrades , the leading online resource for information about physicians and hospitals.

During the study period, Healthgrades 2019 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient hospitals demonstrated excellent performance in safety provided for patients in the Medicare population, as measured by objective outcomes (risk-adjusted patient safety indicator rates) for 14 patient safety indicators defined by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ).

Healthgrades found that patients treated in hospitals receiving the Patient Safety Excellence Award were, as compared to patients at non-recipients hospitals, on average*:

55.9% less likely to experience an accidental cut, puncture, perforation or hemorrhage during medical care.

50.9% less likely to experience a collapsed lung due to a procedure or surgery in or around the chest.

64.4% less likely to experience pressure sores or bed sores acquired in the hospital.

57% less likely to experience catheter-related bloodstream infections acquired at the hospital.

In addition, if all hospitals in the country performed at the level of award recipients for each of the 14 Patient Safety Indicators, 127,667 patient safety events could have been avoided.*



“Kendall Regional is proud to have consistently been recognized as a top hospital in patient safety for many years,” said Brandon Haushalter, CEO, Kendall Regional. “This most recent recognition from Healthgrades is a continued validation of the incredible work our team of professionals do for our patients every single day.”

Kendall Regional Medical Center has received numerous awards and recognitions. Some of their Quality Achievements include: