Kendall Regional Medical Center Brings Community Together for Free Family Movie Night!

By: Community News |April 2, 2019

Kendall Regional Medical Center is hosting a FREE Family Movie Night on Saturday, April 27th from 7:30 P.M. to 9:30 P.M. at the Palms at Town & Country Mall. Kendall Regional welcomes friends and families of the community to join them for a movie showing of Ralph Breaks the Internet.

There will be FREE popcorn and a chance to meet the Kenny Kendall Bear!

Make sure to bring your picnic baskets, blankets and chairs for a fun evening under the stars at Kendall Regional Medical Center’s FREE Family Movie Night!

