Kendall Regional Medical Center Committed to Improving Patient Care Areas

Rendering of Kendall Regional Medical Center’s two-floor vertical expansion located on 11750 Bird Rd.

Kendall Regional Medical Center is committed to the care and improvement of human life. As part of this commitment, the award-winning hospital is increasing care capabilities with a $120 million investment in the community. This will include a new Trauma/ICU floor, Women and Children’s floor, two-story addition with 77 private rooms and a new parking garage.

Rendering of Kendall Regional Medical Center’s new nursing station (top) and one of 77 new state-of-the-art private rooms (bottom)

The hospital had previously announced its expansion project, but has now broken ground on its nine-story parking garage. The garage is expected to offer hospital patients, visitors and staff 765 additional parking spaces.

Part of construction of Kendall Regional Medical

Center’s nine-story parking garage

Rendering of Kendall Regional Medical Center’s new

nine-story parking garage

Earlier this year, Kendall Regional Medical Center opened Doral’s first-ever emergency room. Patients requiring advanced care are transported directly from the ER to Kendall Regional, where they bypass the on-site ER and are able to go directly to a room. The growth of Doral, Kendall and surrounding areas increases the demand for healthcare in the community, and Kendall Regional’s expansion aims to meet this demand.

Kendall Regional Medical Center’s parking garage and two-floor expansion is expected to be completed in April 2020. The hospital is also expected to open a Medical Office Building in Doral to accompany its Doral Emergency Room in 2021.

Kendall Regional Medical Center, an award-winning 417-bed hospital, is recognized for providing a wide array of services to the residents of South Florida, as well as visitors from around the world. We offer 24-hour comprehensive medical, surgical and diagnostic services, including trauma and burn care, pediatrics and maternity services, an orthopedic and spine institute, along with patient and community services. For over 45 years, we have been committed to expanding and improving every facet of the organization, devoting significant time and resources to enhancing the facility, staff and medical care. Kendall Regional Medical Center has grown into a major tertiary-care teaching facility, with an outstanding staff, that includes more than 1000 physicians and specialists and over 1,800 employees, all of whom place importance in making our patients feel welcome and comfortable.

For more information visit www.kendallmed.com or call 305.222.2200.