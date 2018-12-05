Kendall Regional Medical Center draws over 7,000 guests to annual Winter Wonderland Extravaganza

Kendall Regional Medical Center hosted their sixth annual Winter Wonderland Extravaganza Saturday, Dec. 1st at The Palms at Town & Country Mall. With more than 7,000 attendees in a span of 4 hours, the event brought friends and families of the community together for a night of festivities and entertainment. From writing letters to Santa, holiday arts and crafts, and playing in the snow, children had the opportunity to enjoy themselves while families enjoyed some dances and musical entertainment brought by local schools. Not only did children get to savor some free cookies and milk while waiting to get a photo with Santa, but they also counted down for the Christmas Tree lighting with Santa, himself!

Attendees were also given coupons, which are valid for two weeks, for a special gift when visiting Kendall Regional Medical Center’s new Town & Country Emergency Room (located at the corner of 117th Ave. and Kendall Dr.). Children pranced around with glee as snowflakes landed on their little noses, and families watched merrily. Kendall Regional Medical Center’s Winter Wonderland Extravaganza was a joy for all!



