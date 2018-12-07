Kendall Regional Medical Center Installs “State Of The Art” Newborn Safety System





Kendall Regional Medical Center always strives to provide quality care to all of its patients. The award-winning, 417-bed hospital has recently installed a new and innovative Infant Safety System. The proprietary system allows the hospital to capture high resolution newborn footprints which can be used for precise identification in situations like an abduction, lost baby or natural disaster.

The Newborn Safety System — which uses LiveScan Technology — has garnered the attention and praise from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and has been included as a recommendation for hospitals in its most recent Infant Security Guidelines.

The System is entirely safe for use on babies and provides outstanding footprint quality. Nurses prefer the System because it is easy to use, seamless to adopt and replaces the time consuming and messy ink and paper method. The digital foot prints and security photo can be stored efficiently in the newborn’s electronic medical record. And, much like finger prints, foot prints are a biometric, unique to each baby, so they can be used for identification throughout a lifetime.

Each new mom receives an attractive certificate of her newborn’s footprint during her stay. When she returns home, she can visit www.firstfootprint.com to enhance the certificate with colors, different fonts and borders. She can also download a digital copy of her baby’s footprint. These additional benefits are provided as a gift from Kendall Regional Medical Center and at no cost to moms.

Kendall Regional Medical Center is the first hospital in Miami and South Florida to provide this innovative service to moms and the community it serves.