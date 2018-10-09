Kendall resident Bernice Haller joins the Centenarian Club

In 1918, when Kendall resident Bernice Haller was born, World War I was winding down and President Woodrow Wilson was preparing to depart by ship to the Paris Peace Conference, becoming the first United States President to travel to Europe while holding office.

Haller recently celebrated her 100th birthday, surrounded by family, friends and fellow residents at The Palace Royale, a catered living community.

She was born on Sept. 23 in Chicago to Russian immigrants. In 1963, her husband — a member of the Air Force — was transferred to Florida and she moved to Miami, working as secretary for an otolaryngologist.

The couple traveled extensively during their retirement years including to Canada and annual visits to New York.

When asked the secret of her longevity, Haller said, “The company of my husband and the love we shared in raising our four boys.

I also believe what is meant to be will be so I’m content just being.”

