Kendall Soccer Coalition returns to national playoffs for sixth year

For the sixth year running, Kendall Soccer Coalition sent teams to U.S. Soccer’s Development Academy Summer Showcase & Playoffs, competing among the best clubs in the country.

The U.S. Soccer Development Academy is made up of 197 clubs across the country, competing in six age groups: under 12 years of age, under 13, under 14, under fifteen, under 17, and under 19. The clubs compete against other clubs in their geographic region during the 10-month season.

The Development Academy, or “D.A.,” is the training ground for the best soccer players in the nation, feeding college teams, the U.S. National Team, and cultivating future professional players. Kendall S.C. fields teams in all six age groups.

The national playoff includes 32 teams, with the winners in eight groups of four progressing to a bracket playoff. Kendall Soccer Coalition’s Under-18 (U-18) and Under-19 (U-19) groups qualified for these national playoffs, and drew tough competition in their initial group of four, including the number-1 ranked New York Red Bulls, the number-14 ranked Columbus Crew, and number-18 ranked Kansas Sporting.

The Columbus Crew clinched the group and went on to the final four in Indianapolis. Even though the U-19’s team did not advance, Forward German Giammattei was named to the Eastern Conference “Best Eleven,” having placed second in the nation for scoring goals, with 30 goals in 29 games. He will matriculate to Amherst College this fall.

Meanwhile, Kendall Soccer Coalition’s U-15 and 17 teams participated in the Showcase, where they were evaluated by coaches from across the nation representing colleges, professional clubs, and the National Team.

The U-15 team made a strong showing, tying with Columbus Crew 2-2 and New York’s Blau Weiss Gottschee 1-1. Their performance was so impressive that two players earned consideration for the U.S. National Team’s U-15 selection.

“I would say the biggest highlight was the attention from recruiters. For a team that was not in the playoffs, the fact that more than 80 coaches showed up to evaluate our players shows that we have a very strong player pool here in Kendall,” shared Kendall Soccer Coalition Academy Director Matias Asorey.

“We are constantly scouting to find highly competitive, motivated, outstanding players and I’m glad that they are getting positive approval.”

Kendall Soccer Coalition is a youth soccer club and the only member of the Development Academy in Miami. Preseason began in August and the regular season gets underway in September. Hundreds of Kendall Soccer Coalition members have graduated from the program and gone on to play for college soccer teams across the country.

For information, visit http://www.kendallsoccer.com/