Kendall Woman wins National Pool Championship in Vegas

Karla Garcia, of Kendall, is $15,000 richer after a recent visit to “Sin City.”

Her good fortune didn’t happen in a casino. Garcia won the 2019 APA 8-Ball Classic Pool Championship in early May in Las Vegas.

Garcia was among nearly 6,000 poolplayers throughout North America who attempted to qualify for the American Poolplayers Association’s (APA) 8-Ball Classic. She was one of only 692 that advanced to the national finals at the Westgate Resort & Casino.

Garcia competed in the Blue Tier of the 8-Ball Classic and received a prize package worth $15,000 and ultimate bragging rights upon returning home to her local poolroom. The 8-Ball Classic featured five individual tiers all based on skill level.

Garcia is a member of the Dade County APA that includes more than 600 players and 100 teams.

The 8-Ball Classic, held May 1-3, was part of APA’s Poolplayer Championships which featured five divisions of individual and doubles competition, more than 2,500 total players and over $750,000 in prize money.

The APA, based in Lake Saint Louis, MO, sanctions the world’s largest amateur pool league, known as the APA Pool League throughout the United States, and as the Canadian Pool League in Canada. Nearly 250,000 members compete in weekly 8-Ball and 9-Ball League play. The APA is generally recognized as the Governing Body of Amateur Pool, having established the official rules, championships, formats and handicap systems for the sport of amateur billiards.

The APA produces four major tournaments each year — the APA World Pool Championships, the APA Poolplayer Championships, the APA Junior Championships and the U.S. Amateur Championship — that together pay out nearly $2 million in cash and prizes annually.

The APA and its championships are sponsored by Aramith, Action Cues, PoolDawg and Valley-Dynamo.

For more information on the American Poolplayers Association, visit www.poolplayers.com.