KLA Schools announces participation in Florida’s School Readiness Program

KLA Schools recently announced that it is participating in Florida’s School Readiness Program to allow lower-income students access to the innovative, high-quality education at its West Kendall location.

KLA Schools provides a safe, collaborative for students inspired by the Reggio Emilia approach to education.

“We are honored to provide access to our programs to all children,” said Yanet Ortiz, director of KLA Schools of West Kendall.

“We believe that every child has the right to quality education and through the School Readiness Program many children in our community will have access to it.”

School readiness programs prepare children for school as well as help prevent future school failure. These programs are mainly for income-eligible families, children with special needs and those who have been determined to be at risk of abuse, neglect or exploitation. In Florida, over 31,000 students are on the waiting list for the School Readiness Program.

KLA Schools is the only preschool of its kind in West Kendall. It combines the Reggio Emilia philosophy with the nature and nurture philosophy into the design of the school, as well as into the educational programs it offers.

Its educational philosophy is inspired by the Reggio Emilia approach to early childhood education, an acclaimed child-centered approach to learning developed after World War II and constantly changing to meet the growing needs and newest research about children. This philosophy, which taps into a child’s native creativity, has been featured in Newsweek and on CNN.

The Early Learning Coalition of Miami-Dade/Monroe is a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring high-quality early education for children in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties. Through a community-based collaborative approach, we are committed to promoting high-quality early learning, advocating on behalf of children and preparing every child for success in both school and life. For more information, visit www.elcmdm.org/parents/our-services/school-readiness,

KLA Schools (KLA) is an upscale preschool franchise serving infants from 6 weeks of age through children 6 years of age. In 2017 KLA Schools inaugurated its Elementary Program in Miami. Designed to tap into children’s innate creativity, the Reggio Emilia approach is ideally suited to prepare children to overcome life’s challenges and succeed academically.

For more information about KLA Schools, visit www.klaschools.com.