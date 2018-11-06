Long-standing retail center in Kendall gets new name, complete renovation

Kendall Mall is now officially Kendall Place. The new name was unveiled during a re-dedication ceremony that decreed Oct. 6 as “Kendall Place Day.”

On-hand to help with the celebration was Y100 and a representative from Miami-Dade Commissioner Xavier Suarez’s office to present Kendall Place with the proclamation.

The public was invited to celebrate and take part in the giveaways and specials, and to help thank the center’s loyal tenants, customers, and neighbors, for their business.

Located at the southeast corner of Kendall Drive and SW 107th Avenue, the center has been a beacon of economic development in the community since it broke ground almost half a century ago.

“For the last 47 years, Kendall Place has been an integral part of the local community,” said Jeff Purisch, retail property manager, CREC. “We are excited to complete the renovation which ensures that the property will continue to be an essential part of the community as well as a place where guests will come, not only for their daily needs, but to socialize and interact with each other.

As part of the renovation, we decided that it was also important to rebrand the center to represent its new identity in the community.”