Longtime volunteer, advocate for Jewish community celebrates 100th birthday

Norma Salz, a longtime crusader for Jewish history, Zionism and women’s rights in Miami and Buffalo, NY, recently celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by her neighbors and staff at The Palace Suites as well as family and friends who arrived from as far away as Japan and France.

Salz has dedicated more than 70 years to championing causes near and dear to her heart. In 1948, for example, she noticed there were no holiday records for Jewish children in New York, but plenty of Christmas tunes. She recorded “Songs of Judaism for Juniors” and distributed them to schools and synagogues.

Her life’s philosophy has to been to “fill the empty spaces.” She has a keen interest in the world, observing where she can lend her time and talents. She was the driving force behind the Israeli Film Series, the precursor to today’s Jewish Film Festival.

She continues to volunteer even as she prepares to join the retirement community’s “Centenarian Club.” She is the director of The Palace Suites’ Jewish Cultural Club (JCC) coordinating guest speakers such as an appearance by Ronald Gerstl, author of “The Superachievers,” which explores Jewish contributions to the field of science and medicine.

