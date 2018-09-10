Marili Cancio, Candidate for Florida State Senate District 40 Releases First TV and Digital Ad

Marili Cancio, Candidate for Florida State Senate, District 40 announced today the release of the first of many television and digital ads of her campaign to unseat incumbent State Senator, Annette Taddeo during the General Elections in November.

“I am delighted to announce the release of the first television and digital ad of my campaign for the Florida State Senate focusing on my positive vision for a better Florida by addressing the many issues that confront our community, while steering away from the rigid agendas of partisan politics that dominate the current political arena,” – declared Ms. Cancio.

“My commitment to the residents of District 40 is to always concentrate on the issues that matter most to them – from supporting legislation that fosters strong economic growth which create quality, higher-paying jobs; formulating mass transit solutions, including significant toll relief on our highways; to ensuring that our children are safe in our schools while receiving an education second to none, among many other issues affecting our wellbeing,” – added Ms. Cancio.

The ads, being released in conjunction with the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee, will air regularly on English and Spanish language television networks, as well as on social media platforms.

Link to ad: www.marilicancio.com

Ms. Cancio’s roots run deep in our community. She has proudly served our community through her leadership roles on the Board of Trustees of Miami-Dade College; the Miami-Dade County Community Relations Board; the Miami-Dade County Hispanic Affairs Advisory Board; Served as Chairwoman of the Association of Florida Colleges (AFC) Trustees Commission; Chief Pro-Bono attorney for “La Liga Contra el Cancer” (The League Against Cancer) amongst many other civic endeavors. Marili attended Miami-Dade College, before graduating from Eastern University in St. David’s, Pennsylvania where she received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Organizational Management. She later earned her Juris Doctor Degree from Temple University Beasley School of Law in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.