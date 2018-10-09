MDC Journalism Fund named in memory of Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer

Family, friends and colleagues of Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Alan Diaz have established a memorial fund at Miami Dade College (MDC) to benefit journalism scholarships and related programs.

The Alan Diaz Journalism Fund will support scholarships for students pursuing careers in journalism and will offer program support for MDC’s Summer High School Journalism Institute.

“This an extremely kind gift,” said Manolo Barco, the media adviser to MDC’s student newspaper, The Reporter. “The Alan Diaz Scholarship Fund will allow students in our program to continue their journalistic dreams. Mr. Diaz took one of the most iconic photos of all time and we are honored that part of his legacy will continue with our students.”

Diaz, a longtime Miami-Dade County resident, was the recipient of the 2001 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News Photography for capturing the iconic image of 6-year-old Elian Gonzalez being taken by armed U.S. immigration agents from his Miami relatives’ home. Throughout his career, Diaz covered the Florida 2000 election recount, the Sept. 11 terrorist attack in New York, countless hurricanes, professional sporting events and breaking news. He worked for the Associated Press as a staff photographer in Miami for 17 years.

Diaz passed away in July at the age of 71.

“I’m grateful to the Diaz family and Miami Dade College Foundation for establishing this scholarship in Alan’s name,” added Marta Lavandier, Associated Press News Editor for Photos. “He was an esteemed colleague at the AP and to many journalists in Miami, the U.S. and abroad. Alan spent his career in Miami. I am glad that this scholarship will assist journalism students to pursue their career goals.”

To make a gift to the Alan Diaz Journalism Fund, visit www.mdcfoundation.com/alan-diaz-journalism-fund.