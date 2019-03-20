MDC’s Acclaimed Miami Animation & Gaming International Complex Receives Donation from Univision Communications

At today’s Miami Dade College (MDC) Board of Trustees meeting, Univision Communications Inc. (UCI), the leading media company serving Hispanic America, presented a check for $50,000 to provide scholarships for students at MDC’s acclaimed Miami Animation and Gaming International Complex (MAGIC), the Miami region’s premier animation and gaming educational facility.

The partnership supports a fellowship and internship program for students currently attending the MAGIC program at MDC, providing students with expanded resources, tools and guidance from media professionals at UCI. Scholarships will be awarded to full-time MAGIC students who demonstrate academic achievement and unmet financial need.

“Univision is proud to support Miami Dade College by helping ensure these young innovators learn and thrive as a direct benefit of our company’s dedication to the program. Our commitment to the MAGIC program has spanned years and helps develop talent in a field that can only benefit from diversity. Univision is proud to continue partnering with Miami Dade College in order to develop the next generation of leaders in our industry,” said Claudia Puig, President and General Manager of Univision Miami.

“Partnerships between the MAGIC program and local industry are a key part of our academic program,” said Mauricio Ferrazza, chairperson of MAGIC. “Our collaboration with Univision Communications Inc. is vital to continue preparing the next generation of animation leaders.”

Located at MDC’s Wolfson Campus, MAGIC offers an Associate in Science degree in Animation & Game Art or Game Development & Design, and Immersive Technologies Certificate program on virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). Students in the intensive, hands-on two-year program develop skills in modeling, lighting, motion, sound, and storytelling, as well as gain command of the technical skills required in today’s highly competitive animation industry. Students also benefit from key partnerships and mentorships with industry leaders, including alliances with Alienware, Baptist Hospital, Disney, Discovery Communications, Nickelodeon, Museu do Amanhã, Pixar’s RenderMan, and Univision Communications, among others. To learn more, visit https://magic.mdc.edu.

The partnership is part of Univision’s continued commitment through Univision Contigo, the Company’s social empowerment platform, to expand existing programs leading the way for diversity in the media and technology sectors and promoting science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) education and opportunities, to increase the pipeline of Latinos in media and technology.