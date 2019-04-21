MDX Traffic Advisory for Sunday, April 21 through Sunday, April 28, 2019

SR 836/Dolphin Expressway
Note: SR 836 is being reconstructed to add a new lane in the most congested areas and to make room for future express bus service. Drivers should look for guidance and detour signage along their routes. To learn more about the modernization of SR 836 visit mdxway.com.
Complete Mainline Closure
There will be a complete closure of all lanes on eastbound SR 836 from NW 97th Avenue to NW 87th Avenue for an overhead sign installation on Wednesday, April 24 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The alternate date for this closure due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances is Thursday, April 25 at 10 p.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:
To continue on eastbound SR 836 drivers can:
- Take exit to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway on right
- Continue across NW 87th Avenue
- Stay on left to access eastbound SR 836
Complete Mainline Closure
There will be a complete closure of all lanes and ramps on eastbound SR 836 from NW 87th Avenue to NW 57th Avenue for overhead sign structure installation on Friday, April 26 from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. The alternate date for this closure due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances is Saturday, April 27. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers wishing to access eastbound SR 836 from northbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway can:
- Take exit to NW 72nd Avenue on right
- Turn right onto NW 72nd Avenue
- Turn left onto W Flagler Street
- Turn left onto NW 57th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
To continue on eastbound SR 836 or access eastbound SR 836 from southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway drivers can:
- Take exit to southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway on right
OR
- Continue on southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway
- Take exit to W Flagler Street on right
- Turn left onto W Flagler Street
- Turn left onto NW 57th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
Drivers wishing to access eastbound SR 836 from northbound NW 72nd Avenue can:
- Continue on northbound NW 72nd Avenue
- Turn right onto Perimeter Road
- Turn right onto NW 57th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left
Drivers wishing to access eastbound SR 836 from southbound NW 72nd Avenue can:
- Continue on southbound NW 72nd Avenue
- Turn left onto W Flagler Street
- Turn left onto NW 57th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
Extended Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 87th Avenue is temporarily closed for reconstruction until further notice. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:
- Turn left onto NW 12th Street
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left
Extended Ramp Closure
The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to southbound NW 87th Avenue is temporarily closed for reconstruction until further notice. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going westbound on SR 836 can:
- Take exit to NW 84th Avenue/NW 12th Street on right and stay left
- Turn left onto NW 12th Street
- Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue to continue southbound
Drivers going northbound on SR 826/Palmetto Expressway can:
- Take exit to westbound SR 836 on right
- Continue on westbound SR 836
- Take exit to southbound NW 107th Avenue on right
- Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard
- Turn left onto Park Boulevard to access NW 87th Avenue
Ramp Closure
The westbound SR 836 collector and distributor road from southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway will be intermittently closed for barrier wall removal on Monday, April 22 through Saturday, April 27 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers wishing to access southbound NW 87th Avenue from southbound SR 826 can:
- Continue on westbound SR 836
- Take exit to southbound NW 107th Avenue
- Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard
- Turn left onto Park Boulevard to access NW 87th Avenue
Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from northbound SR 826 can:
- Take exit to NW 72nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and turn left
- Turn left onto NW 12th Street
- Continue on NW 12th Street to access NW 87th Avenue
Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from westbound SR 836 can:
- Continue on westbound SR 836
- Take exit to southbound NW 107th Avenue
- Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard
- Turn left onto Park Boulevard to access NW 87th Avenue
Ramp Closure
The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 84th Avenue/NW 12th Street will be intermittently closed for a traffic shift on Monday, April 15 through Friday, April 19 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:
- Continue on westbound SR 836
- Take exit to southbound NW 107th Avenue
- Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard
- Turn left onto Park Boulevard
- Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue to access NW 12th Street
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from NW 12th Street just west of NW 87th Avenue will be intermittently closed for temporary barrier wall removal on Monday, April 22 through Saturday, April 27 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going westbound on NW 12th Street can:
- Continue on NW 12th Street
- Turn left onto NW 107th Avenue
- Take entrance westbound SR 836 on right
Drivers going eastbound on NW 12th Street can:
- Continue on NW 12th Street
- Turn right on NW 72nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road
- Take entrance westbound SR 836 on right
Ramp Closure
The eastbound SR 836 entrance and exit ramps at NW 57th Avenue will be intermittently closed for drainage work and roadway restoration on Monday, April 22 through Thursday, April 25 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, April 26 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers wishing to access eastbound SR 836 from northbound NW 57th Avenue can:
- Turn right onto Perimeter Road
- Turn right onto NW 15th Street
- Turn right onto NW 45th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 13th Street
- Turn left onto NW 43rd Place
- Turn right onto NW 14th Street
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
Drivers wishing to access NW 57th Avenue from eastbound SR 836 can:
- Continue on eastbound SR 836
- Take exit to NW 45th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 45th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from NW 45th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Monday, April 22 through Thursday, April 25 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, April 26 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:
- Turn left onto NW 15th Street
- Turn left onto Perimeter Road
- Turn left onto NW 57th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:
- Continue southbound on NW 45th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 57th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left
Ramp Closures
The entrance ramps to eastbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for concrete work, painting and roadway restoration on Monday, April 22 through Thursday, April 25 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, April 26 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going northbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road can:
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 37th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
OR
- Continue on northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn right onto NW 14th Street
- Turn right onto NW 37th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left
OR
- Continue on northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Take entrance to MIA on right
- Stay on right to access NW 25th Street and turn right
- Turn right onto NW 37th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left
Drivers going southbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road can:
- Continue on southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 37th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
Ramp Closures
The eastbound SR 836 exit ramps to MIA/northbound and southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for drainage work and roadway restoration on Monday, April 22 through Thursday, April 25 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, April 26 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers wishing to access MIA/northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:
- Take exit to NW 45th Avenue and turn right
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA
OR
- Continue eastbound on SR 836
- Take exit to southbound NW 27th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA
Drivers wishing to access southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:
- Take exit to NW 45th Avenue and turn right
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue southbound
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration on Monday, April 22 through Thursday, April 25 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, April 26 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 57th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left
OR
- Turn left onto NW 14th Street
- Turn left onto NW 43rd Place
- Turn right onto NW 13th Street
- Turn left onto NW 45th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from southbound NW 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for drainage work and roadway restoration on Monday, April 22 through Thursday, April 25 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, April 26 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right
Ramp Closures
The entrance ramps to eastbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration on Monday, April 22 through Thursday, April 25 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, April 26 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:
- Turn right onto NW 20th Street
- Turn right onto NW 12th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 12th Avenue
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right
Ramp Closure
The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 27th Avenue will be closed intermittently for roadway restoration on Monday, April 22 through Thursday, April 25 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, April 26 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:
- Continue on eastbound SR 836
- Take exit to southbound NW 17th Avenue and turn right
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 27th Avenue
Ramp Closure
The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 17th Avenue will be intermittently closed for roadway work and earthwork on Monday, April 22 through Thursday, April 25 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, April 26 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going northbound on NW 17th Avenue can:
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 27th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left
Drivers going southbound on NW 17th Avenue can:
- Turn right onto NW South River Drive
- Turn left onto NW 19th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 11th Street
- Turn right onto NW 27th Avenue
- Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left
Ramp Closures
The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 and SR 826/Palmetto Expressway from northbound NW 87th Avenue and mainline eastbound SR 836 will be closed for a traffic shift on Friday, April 26 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going northbound on NW 87th Avenue wishing to access eastbound SR 836 can:
- Turn right onto NW 12th Street
- Turn right onto Milam Dairy Road
- Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left
Drivers going northbound on NW 87th Avenue wishing to access northbound and southbound SR 826 can:
- Turn right onto NW 12th Street
- Turn right onto Milam Dairy Road
- Take entrance to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway on right
Drivers going southbound NW 87th Avenue wishing to access eastbound SR 836 can:
- Continue on southbound NW 87th Avenue
- Turn left onto W Flagler Street
- Take entrance to northbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway on left
- Take entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 on right
Drivers going southbound on NW 87th Avenue wishing to access northbound and southbound SR 826 can:
- Continue on southbound NW 87th Avenue
- Turn left onto W Flagler Street
- Take entrance to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway on left
Ramp Closure
The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to northbound and southbound NW 27th Avenue will be closed for noise wall construction on Friday, April 26 at 11 p.m. The ramp will reopen on Saturday, April 27 at 8 p.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
To access northbound NW 27th Avenue from westbound SR 836:
- Continue on westbound SR 836
- Take exit to NW 37th Avenue and turn right
- Turn right onto NW 17th Street
- Turn left onto NW 27th Avenue to continue northbound
To access southbound NW 27th Avenue from westbound SR 836:
- Continue on westbound SR 836
- Take exit to NW 37th Avenue and turn left
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 27th Avenue to continue southbound
Complete Street Closure
There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on eastbound or westbound NW 12th Street between NW 87th Avenue and NW 84th Avenue, and alternatively between NW 84th Avenue and NW 82nd Avenue for drainage installation and pavement work on Monday, April 22 through Thursday, April 25 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going eastbound on NW 12th Street can:
- Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 17th Street
- Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street
OR
- Turn left onto NW 84th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 25th Street
- Turn right onto NW 82nd Avenue to access NW 12th Street
Drivers going westbound on NW 12th Street can:
- Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 17th Street
- Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue to access NW 12th Street
OR
- Turn right onto NW 82nd Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 25th Street
- Turn left onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street
Drivers on northbound NW 87th Avenue can:
- Continue on NW 87th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 17th Street
- Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street
Drivers on southbound NW 87th Avenue can:
- Turn left onto NW 17th Street
- Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street
Complete Street Closure
There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 45th Avenue between NW 12th Drive and NW 9th Street for roadway restoration on Monday, April 22 through Friday, April 26 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:
- Turn left onto NW 13th Street
- Turn left onto NW 43rd Place
- Turn right onto NW 14th Street
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn right onto NW 7th Street
Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:
- Turn right onto NW 9th Street
- Turn left onto NW 44th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 11th Street
- Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn left onto NW 14th Street
- Turn left onto NW 43rd Place
To access MIA employee parking lot from eastbound SR 836:
- Take exit to southbound NW 45th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn left onto NW 14th Street
- Turn left onto NW 43rd Place
- Turn right onto NW 13th Street
To access MIA employee parking lot from northbound NW 45th Avenue:
- Turn right onto NW 9th Street
- Turn left onto NW 44th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 11th Street
- Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn left onto NW 14th Street
- Turn left onto NW 43rd Place
- Turn right onto NW 13th Street
Complete Street Closure
There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on eastbound and westbound NW 14th Street between NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road and NW 37th Avenue for roadway restoration on Monday, April 22 through Friday, April 26 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
To access NW 37th Avenue from eastbound NW 14th Street:
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn left onto NW 11th Street to access NW 37th Avenue
To access NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from westbound NW 14th Street:
- Turn left onto NW 37th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 11th Street to access NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
To access MIA/NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from westbound SR 836:
- Take exit to NW 37th Avenue and turn right
- Turn left onto NW 25th Street to access NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune road to access MIA
OR
- Continue on westbound SR 836
- Take exit to NW 57th Avenue and turn left
- Turn left onto 7th Street to access NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to access MIA
To access NW 14th Street from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road:
- Continue on northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road
- Take entrance to MIA on right
- Stay right to access NW 25th Street and turn right
- Turn right onto NW 37th Avenue to access NW 14th Street
Complete Street Closure
There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 29th Avenue between NW 14th Street and NW 13th Street for painting and roadway restoration on Monday, April 22 through Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day and again from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going northbound on NW 29th Avenue can:
- Turn right onto NW 11th Street
- Turn left onto NW 27th Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 14th Street to access NW 29th Avenue
Drivers going southbound on NW 29th Avenue can:
- Turn right onto NW 13th Street
- Turn right onto NW 31st Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 14th Street
- Turn right onto NW 27th Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 11th Street to access NW 29th Avenue
Complete Street Closure
There will be a complete closure of all lanes on eastbound and westbound NW 11th Street between NW 22nd Avenue and NW 23rd Avenue for bridge construction and roadway restoration on Monday, April 22 through Saturday, April 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day and again from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:
Drivers going eastbound on NW 11th Street can:
- Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue
- Turn left onto NW 9th Street or NW 7th Street
- Turn left onto NW 22nd Avenue to access NW 11th Street
Drivers going westbound on NW 11th Street can:
- Turn left onto NW 22nd Avenue
- Turn right onto NW 9th Street or NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street
Drivers going northbound on NW 22nd Avenue can:
- Turn left onto NW 9th Street or NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street
Drivers going southbound on NW 22nd Avenue can:
- Turn right onto NW 9th Street or NW 7th Street
- Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street
SR 874/Don Shula Expressway
Note: As part of the ongoing widening project on Florida’s Turnpike between Eureka Drive/SW 184th Street and Killian Parkway/SW 104th Street, Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise is performing a traffic shift as follows:
Traffic Shift
Beginning Sunday, April 28, drivers going northbound on Florida’s Turnpike wishing to access northbound SR 874, opposite as to the present traffic configuration, will use the right three lanes to exit onto northbound SR 874 instead of the three left lanes, which will now be northbound Florida’s Turnpike through lanes.
