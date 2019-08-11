MDX Traffic Advisory for Sunday, August 11 through Sunday, August 18, 2019

SR 836/Dolphin Expressway­­­

Note: SR 836 is being reconstructed to add a new lane in the most congested areas and to make room for future express bus service. Drivers should look for guidance and detour signage along their routes.

Extended Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to southbound NW 87th Avenue is temporarily closed for reconstruction until further notice. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going westbound on SR 836 can:

Take exit to NW 84 th Avenue/NW 12 th Street on right and stay left

Avenue/NW 12 Street on right and stay left Turn left onto NW 12 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue to continue southbound

Drivers going northbound on SR 826/Palmetto Expressway can:

Take exit to westbound SR 836 on right

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 107 th Avenue on right

Avenue on right Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn left onto Park Boulevard to access NW 87th Avenue

Extended Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from southbound NW 17th Avenue is temporarily closed for reconstruction until further notice. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Stay left on southbound NW 17 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left at the traffic signal just south of NW South River Drive to access westbound SR 836

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 entrance and exit ramps at NW 57th Avenue will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, August 11 through Thursday, August 15 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, August 16 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access eastbound SR 836 from northbound NW 57th Avenue can:

Turn right onto Perimeter Road

Turn right onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers wishing to access NW 57th Avenue from eastbound SR 836 can:

Continue on eastbound SR 836

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 57th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from NW 57th Avenue will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, August 11 through Thursday, August 15 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, August 16 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 57th Avenue can:

Continue on northbound NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto Perimeter Road

Turn left onto NW 72 nd Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going westbound on Perimeter Road can:

Continue on westbound Perimeter Road

Turn left onto NW 72 nd Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from NW 45th Avenue will be closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, August 11 through Thursday, August 15 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, August 16 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn left onto Perimeter Road

Turn left onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Continue southbound on NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, August 11 through Thursday, August 15 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, August 16 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road can:

Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

OR

Continue on northbound NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

OR

Continue on northbound NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to MIA on right

Stay on right to access NW 25 th Street and turn right

Street and turn right Turn right onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 from southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, August 11 through Thursday, August 15 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, August 16 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue on southbound NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closures

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramps to MIA/northbound and southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, August 11 through Thursday, August 15 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, August 16 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access MIA/northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

OR

Continue eastbound on SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or access MIA

Drivers wishing to access southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road from eastbound SR 836 can:

Take exit to NW 45 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue southbound

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from northbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, August 11 through Thursday, August 15 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, August 16 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 57 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on left

OR

Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, August 11 through Thursday, August 15 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, August 16 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Take exit to NW 37 th Avenue on right

Avenue on right Stay right to access westbound NW 14 th Street

Street Continue on westbound NW 14th Street to access NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 37th Avenue will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, August 11 through Thursday, August 15 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, August 16 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road on right

Avenue/LeJeune Road on right Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to MIA on right

Stay on right to access NW 25 th Street and turn right

Street and turn right Continue on NW 25th Street to access NW 37th Avenue

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramps to westbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for drainage work and roadway restoration on Sunday, August 11 through Thursday, August 15 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, August 16 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to northbound and southbound NW 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, August 11 through Thursday, August 15 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, August 16 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

To access northbound NW 27th Avenue from westbound SR 836:

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to NW 37 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn right onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 27th Avenue to continue northbound

To access southbound NW 27th Avenue from westbound SR 836:

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to NW 37 th Avenue and turn left

Avenue and turn left Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 27th Avenue to continue southbound

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramps to eastbound SR 836 from northbound and southbound NW 27th Avenue will be intermittently closed for roadway restoration on Sunday, August 11 through Thursday, August 15 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, August 16 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 20 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 27th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 12 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 27th Avenue will be closed intermittently for roadway restoration on Sunday, August 11 through Thursday, August 15 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Friday, August 16 from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue on eastbound SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 17 th Avenue and turn right

Avenue and turn right Turn right onto NW 7th Street to access NW 27th Avenue

Ramp Closure

The entrance ramp to westbound SR 836 from NW 12th Street just west of NW 87th Avenue will be intermittently closed for paving on Monday, August 12 through Saturday, August 17 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going westbound on NW 12th Street can:

Continue on NW 12 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Take entrance westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going eastbound on NW 12th Street can:

Continue on NW 12 th Street

Street Turn right on NW 72 nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road

Avenue/Milam Dairy Road Take entrance westbound SR 836 on right

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 collector and distributor road from southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway will be intermittently closed for earthwork on Monday, August 12 through Thursday, August 15 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers wishing to access southbound NW 87th Avenue from southbound SR 826 can:

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW107 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn left onto Park Boulevard to access NW 87th Avenue

Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from northbound SR 826 can:

Take exit to NW 72 nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and turn left

Avenue/Milam Dairy Road and turn left Turn left onto NW 12 th Street

Street Continue on NW 12th Street to access NW 87th Avenue

Drivers wishing to access NW 87th Avenue from westbound SR 836 can:

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to southbound NW 107 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto Fontainebleau Boulevard

Turn left onto Park Boulevard to access NW 87th Avenue

Ramp Closures

The entrance ramps to eastbound SR 836 and SR 826/Palmetto Expressway from northbound and southbound NW 87th Avenue will be intermittently closed for paving on Monday, August 12 through Thursday, August 15 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 87th Avenue wishing to access eastbound SR 836 can:

Turn right onto NW 12 th Street

Street Turn right onto Milam Dairy Road

Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

Drivers going northbound on NW 87th Avenue wishing to access northbound and southbound SR 826 can:

Turn right onto NW 12 th Street

Street Turn right onto Milam Dairy Road

Take entrance to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 87th Avenue wishing to access eastbound SR 836 can:

Continue on southbound NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto W Flagler Street

Take entrance to northbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway on left

Take entrance ramp to eastbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 87th Avenue wishing to access northbound and southbound SR 826 can:

Continue on southbound NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto W Flagler Street

Ramp Closure

The westbound SR 836 exit ramp to NW 12th Street will be closed for a bridge deck concrete pour on Thursday, August 15 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The alternate date for this closure due to bad weather or other unforeseen circumstances is Friday, August 16. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Continue on westbound SR 836

Take exit to northbound NW 107 th Avenue on right

Avenue on right Turn right onto NW 107th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Ramp Closure

The eastbound SR 836 exit ramp to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway and NW 72nd Avenue/Milam Dairy Road will be closed for striping on Friday, August 9 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detour:

Take exit to southbound NW 87 th Avenue on right

Avenue on right Turn left onto W Flagler Street

Continue on W Flagler Street

Take entrance to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway on left

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 45th Avenue between NW 12th Drive and NW 9th Street for roadway restoration on Sunday, August 11 through Friday, August 16 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going southbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn right onto NW 7th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 45th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 9 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 44 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43rd Place

To access MIA employee parking lot from eastbound SR 836:

Take exit to southbound NW 45 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 13th Street

To access MIA employee parking lot from northbound NW 45th Avenue:

Turn right onto NW 9 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 44 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42 nd Avenue/LeJeune Road

Avenue/LeJeune Road Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 43 rd Place

Place Turn right onto NW 13th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on NW 29th Avenue between NW 14th Street and NW 13th Street for painting and roadway restoration on Sunday, August 11 through Friday, August 16 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, August 12 through Saturday, August 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 29th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 14th Street to access NW 29th Avenue

Drivers going southbound on NW 29th Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 13 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 31 st Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 27 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11th Street to access NW 29th Avenue

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on eastbound and/or westbound NW 11th Street between NW 22nd Avenue and NW 23rd Avenue for bridge construction and roadway restoration on Sunday, August 11 through Friday, August 16 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and again on Monday, August 12 through Saturday, August 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going eastbound on NW 11th Street can:

Turn right onto NW 23 rd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 9 th Street or NW 7 th Street

Street or NW 7 Street Turn left onto NW 22nd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Drivers going westbound on NW 11th Street can:

Turn left onto NW 22 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 9 th Street or NW 7 th Street

Street or NW 7 Street Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 22nd Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 9 th Street or NW 7 th Street

Street or NW 7 Street Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Drivers going southbound on NW 22nd Avenue can:

Turn right onto NW 9 th Street or NW 7 th Street

Street or NW 7 Street Turn right onto NW 23rd Avenue to access NW 11th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be an intermittent complete closure of all lanes on eastbound or westbound NW 12th Street between NW 87th Avenue and NW 84th Avenue, alternatively between NW 84th Avenue and NW 82nd Avenue and alternatively NW 82nd Avenue and NW 78th Avenue for sodding, curve work, drainage and lighting installation on Monday, August 12 through Friday, August 16 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going eastbound on NW 12th Street can:

Turn left onto NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

Turn left onto NW 84 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 25 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 82nd Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

Turn left onto NW 82 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 79 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 78th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going westbound on NW 12th Street can:

Turn right onto NW 84 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 87th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

Turn right onto NW 82 nd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 25 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

OR

Turn right onto NW 78 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 15 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 79 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 82nd Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going northbound on NW 87th Avenue can:

Continue on NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Drivers going southbound on NW 87th Avenue can:

Turn left onto NW 17 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 84th Avenue to access NW 12th Street

Complete Street Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on northbound and southbound NW 22nd Avenue between NW 11th Street and NW 9th Street for a bridge work and painting on Monday, August 12 from 11 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. The alternate date for this closure due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances is Tuesday, August 13. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

To continue on northbound NW 22nd Avenue:

Turn left onto NW 9 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 23 rd Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto to NW 22nd Avenue to continue northbound

To continue on southbound NW 22nd Avenue:

Turn right onto NW 11 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 23 rd Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 9 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 22nd Avenue to continue southbound

Complete Street Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on northbound and southbound NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road between NW 11th Street and NW 14th Street for bridge work and paining on Tuesday, August 13. The northbound lanes will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. and the southbound lanes will close from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. The alternate dates for this closure due to weather or other unforeseen circumstances is Wednesday, August 14 and Thursday, August 15. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going northbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road can:

Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 37th Avenue, then:

To access eastbound SR 836:

Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right

To access MIA or continue northbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road:

Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue northbound or take entrance on right to access MIA

To access westbound SR 836:

Take entrance to westbound SR 836 on right

Drivers going southbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road can:

Turn left onto NW 14 th Street

Street Turn right onto NW 37th Avenue, then:

To access eastbound SR 836:

Take entrance to eastbound SR 836 on left

OR

To continue southbound on NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road:

Continue on southbound NW 37 th Avenue

Avenue Turn right onto NW 7 th Street

Street Turn left onto NW 42nd Avenue/LeJeune Road to continue southbound

Complete Street Closure

There will be a complete closure of all lanes on eastbound or westbound NW 12th Street between NW 89th Court and NW 87th Avenue for sign removal on Sunday, August 18 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Drivers should follow posted detour signs. Detours:

Drivers going eastbound on NW 12th Street can:

Turn left onto NW 89 th Court

Court Turn right onto NW 13 th Terrace

Terrace Turn right onto NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 12th Street to continue eastbound

Drivers going westbound on NW 12th Street can:

Turn right onto NW 87 th Avenue

Avenue Turn left onto NW 13 th Terrace

Terrace Turn left onto NW 89 th Court

Court Turn right onto NW 12th Street to continue westbound

SR 924/Gratigny Parkway

FDOT Ramp Closure

Friday, August 9 to Monday, August 12 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. for the following morning – On SR 826/Palmetto Expressway, the entrance ramp from westbound SR 924/Gratigny Parkway will be closed. Drivers may:

Take the northbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway entrance ramp

Exit NW 154 Street westbound

Take the entrance ramp to SR 826/Palmetto Expressway

For more information about the Palmetto Express project, please contact Community Outreach Specialist Marta Rodriguez at 305-592-6026 or go to: www.PalmettoExpressLanes.com.